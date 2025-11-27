Two National guard members shot in Washington near White House

Two members of the National Guard were shot on Wednesday just blocks from the White House.

Advertisement

The condition and identity of those shot is not yet known.

The suspect has been taken into custody

In a post on X, US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said that two members of the National Guard were shot in Washington. However, she gave no other information.

“Please join me in praying for the two National Guardsmen who were just shot moments ago in Washington DC. @DHSgov is working with local law enforcement to gather more information,” said Noem.

According to reports, Emergency vehicles were seen responding to the area and at least one helicopter landed on the National Mall.

US Marshalls and National Guard troops are seen after reports of two National Guard soldiers shot near the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025.

In a social media post, the Washington Metropolitan Police Department said that shooting scene is secured. "One suspect is in custody.”

Advertisement

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that the White House is aware and actively monitoring this tragic situation.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump who was briefed on the ‘tragic situation’, said that the guards were critically wounded and the shooter who is also wounded, will pay a very steep price.

“The animal that shot the two National Guardsmen, with both being critically wounded, and now in two separate hospitals, is also severely wounded, but regardless, will pay a very steep price,” said Trump in a post on X.

God bless our Great National Guard, and all of our Military and Law Enforcement, said Trump adding, “These are truly Great People. I, as President of the United States, and everyone associated with the Office of the Presidency, am with you!.”

President Donald Trump was at his West Palm Beach golf course when the shooting took place.