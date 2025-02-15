In a rather distasteful joke amid US President Donald Trump's deportation spree, the White House on Valentine's Day shared a “pink card” meme on its official X handle, warning the illegal immigrants.

In US immigration, a “pink card” informally refers to documents given to non-citizens in deportation proceedings, including Notices to Appear (NTA) or Orders of Supervision with reporting requirements.

Trolling the already dreadful migrants in the United States, Trump’s White House posted a picture with a pink background adorned with hearts. It also featured stern-faced pictures of President Donald Trump and his border chief, Thomas Homan.

The picture read: “Roses are red, violets are blue. Come here illegally, and we'll deport you.”

The post was accompanied by a “Happy Valentine’s Day” caption along with a red heart emoji.

Check the White House's Valentine's Day post here:

The White House has said over 8,000 immigrants who were in the country illegally have been arrested since Trump’s inauguration on January 20.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) averaged 787 arrests a day from January 23 to January 31, compared with a daily average of 311 during a 12-month period that ended September 30 during the Joe Biden administration.

ICE has stopped publishing daily arrest totals.

Indian deportees: A plane carrying 119 illegal Indian immigrants from the US will land at the Amritsar airport on Saturday. It is the second such batch of Indians to be deported by the Donald Trump administration as part of its promised crackdown on illegal migration.

On February 5, 104 illegal Indian deportees landed at the Amritsar airport.

The second batch of illegal Indian immigrants includes four women and two minors, including a six-year-old girl. Most of the deportees are in the age group of 18 to 30, PTI reported, citing sources.