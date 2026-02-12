White tent erected at Nancy Guthrie's home entrance: What it could mean

A white forensic tent has been erected outside the Tucson, Arizona home of missing 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, covering the front door and porch area where investigators previously found blood matching her DNA.

The tent has been placed at the same entrance where surveillance footage captured a masked individual wearing gloves approaching the house and attempting to disable the doorbell camera.

The development comes 11 days after Guthrie was allegedly abducted from her home in the early hours of February 1.

Why do investigators use white tents? Law enforcement agencies typically set up forensic tents to shield sensitive evidence from public view and environmental contamination. Such tents are commonly used when:

-Processing potential bloodstain patterns

-Collecting trace evidence such as fibers or fingerprints

-Examining weapons or other critical items

-Protecting a scene from media cameras and bystanders

-Preserving evidence from weather exposure

While forensic tents are sometimes more broadly used to maintain the integrity of a crime scene during detailed evidence collection.

Authorities have not confirmed why the tent was erected or what new evidence may have been identified.

Investigation intensifies The tent was set up a day after investigators recovered a pair of black gloves near the Guthrie home. The FBI has also conducted an extensive search of nearby scrubland and roadways in the Catalina Foothills area.

Earlier this week, the FBI released images and video of a suspect seen near the residence on the night of Guthrie’s disappearance. The individual appeared to be wearing a ski mask, black gloves, a long-sleeved jacket, and carrying a backpack.

Hundreds of agents and detectives are now assigned to the case. Authorities say they have received thousands of tips and are offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to Guthrie’s recovery.

Family appeals for help Savannah Guthrie, co-host of NBC’s Today, posted an emotional message following news of the tent’s installation, writing: “Our lovely mom. We will never give up on her. Thank you for your prayers and hope.”

Despite ransom notes reportedly being received, authorities have not confirmed their authenticity. Nancy Guthrie’s whereabouts remain unknown 12 days after she was first reported missing.

