Who are Amaya and Bryan? Meet the surprise winners of ‘Love Island USA’ season 7

After weeks of romance, drama, bombshell twists, and emotional recouplings, Love Island USA Season 7 has found its winning couple: Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales. The duo walked away with the coveted $100,000 prize, voted the fan-favourite couple in what turned out to be the show’s most-watched season yet on Peacock.

Beating finalists Nic Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen, Amaya and Bryan’s win has sparked celebrations, debates, and viral reactions across social media, with fans calling their connection “refreshingly real.” In contrast, others questioned whether Bryan truly earned the title.

Who Are Amaya and Bryan? Amaya Espinal, 25, is a cardiac nurse from New York City with Dominican roots. She entered the villa in Episode 4 as a late arrival, or a “bombshell” in Love Island terms, and quickly made a mark with her calm confidence, emotional honesty, and zero tolerance for mind games. Though her initial pairing with Ace didn’t work out, Amaya stayed true to herself, earning admiration from viewers for her maturity and composure.

Bryan Arenales, 27, joined during the dramatic Casa Amor twist. A Puerto Rican-Guatemalan from Boston, Bryan’s entry was low-key but impactful. He formed a connection with Amaya soon after Zak Srakew exited the villa, and their relationship steadily grew, quietly and without the chaos that many other couples faced this season.

Together, they represented a grounded, drama-free romance that felt genuine, a rare thing in the reality TV universe.

The internet has mixed feelings While Amaya was unanimously celebrated online, affectionately nicknamed “Papaya” by fans, Bryan’s role in the relationship was questioned. Some fans felt he hadn’t done enough romantically to deserve the win, saying it was Amaya who carried the couple to the finish line.

“They just won because of Amaya. Bryan deserved nothing,” one fan wrote.

Another added,“Amaya and Bryan only won because people liked Amaya more than Bryan.”

Despite the criticism, many fans defended the couple’s quiet connection, praising them for avoiding the usual reality TV chaos and keeping things authentic.

“Bryan had the best speech out of the men, and it isn’t even debatable #loveislandusa,” a user wrote on X.

What’s next for the couple? The duo will soon be seen again in the Love Island USA Season 7 reunion special, premiering August 25 on Peacock. Hosted by Andy Cohen and Ariana Madix, the special promises to revisit key moments, answer burning questions, and give fans a glimpse into how life is treating the couple post-villa.