Oren and Tal Alexander, twins, who run a luxury real estate brokerage, and their brother Alon Alexander have been charged with sex trafficking by Federal authorities on December 11, according to an AP report.
A federal indictment unsealed in Manhattan, New York City on December 11. The charges show the three brothers are accused of allegedly luring, drugging and violently raping dozens of women for longer than a decade, the report added.
Besides the federal indictment in NYC, Florida has also filed state charges against two of the brother and another accused for three alleged sexual assaults, as per the report. The three, all reside in Miami, Florida.
All three were arrested in Florida and will appear in a Miami federal court before being brought to New York, as per the report.
Lawyers for the brothers denied the charges, which include one count of engaging in a sex trafficking conspiracy for each sibling, as per the AP report.
Responding to email questions, attorney Susan Necheles said, “Oren Alexander is innocent. The evidence will show that neither he nor his brothers ever committed a crime.”
Further, Isabelle Kirshner, a lawyer for Alon Alexander, said the brother would plead not guilty. “My client will be entering a not guilty plea and dealing with these charges in the appropriate forum .. .the courtroom,” she told the news agency.
Joel Denaro, a lawyer for Tal Alexander, declined to comment.
Meanwhile, the lawyers representatives for a number of women who filed lawsuits in early 2024 welcomed the charges.
“We are glad to hear that there will finally be some measure of accountability for the Alexander brothers and justice for their many victims. We applaud all the survivors who have had the strength and courage to speak up about their unimaginable experiences after years of pain and suffering,” lawyer David Gottlieb wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).
Tal (38) and Oren (37), first worked as a team under real estate giant Douglas Elliman, listing properties for celebrities such as Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Liam Gallagher, and Lindsay Lohan.
In 2022, they started a new company called Official. The duo are known for brokering deals on high-end properties in New York City and Miami.
Alon (Oren's twin brother), attended law school and joined the family's private security business.
(With inputs from AP)
