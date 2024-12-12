Who are Anderson brothers, luxury real estate brokers accused of allegedly luring, drugging and violently raping' women for decades in New York City? The three brothers have been charged with sex trafficking by Federal prosecutors in the US.

Oren and Tal Alexander, twins, who run a luxury real estate brokerage, and their brother Alon Alexander have been charged with sex trafficking by Federal authorities on December 11, according to an AP report.

A federal indictment unsealed in Manhattan, New York City on December 11. The charges show the three brothers are accused of allegedly luring, drugging and violently raping dozens of women for longer than a decade, the report added.

Besides the federal indictment in NYC, Florida has also filed state charges against two of the brother and another accused for three alleged sexual assaults, as per the report. The three, all reside in Miami, Florida.

All three were arrested in Florida and will appear in a Miami federal court before being brought to New York, as per the report.

Details of the Case & Charges As per federal prosecutors, the Alexander brothers used their wealth and influence to lure, drug and rape women for more than 10 years between 2010 and 2021.

They alleged the brother used “deception, fraud, and coercion" to lure targets to travel with them or attend parties or events, often covering flights, hotels and other expenses. They sometimes even promised a romantic relationship. But the women were drugged and raped by one or more of the brothers and other men before being sent away with luxury goods and concert tickets.

Speaking at a press conference, US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams described the crimes as “heinous".

According to documents, the brothers found their victims on dating app or through networking events at nightclubs and bars. Williams added that they also used party promoters to “source" women.

The women were provided cocaine, GHB and psychedelic mushrooms and even had their drinks unknowingly drugged by the brothers, leaving them unable to fight back or escape.

Further, prosecutors in the Florida sexual assault cases describe the 2016 gang rape of a woman invited for barbecue party to Alon Alexander's Miami apartment, but found no one else apart from Alon, Oren and their relative Ohad Fisherman (presently on the run). Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said she was raped in the bedroom despite pleading to be let go.

The second and third Florida incidents occurred in October 2017 and October 2021, respectively. Where in 2017 the woman alleged she was unable to control her body after drinking wine at Oren's apartment. The incident in 2021 involved a woman who was assaulted by Oren at his apartment after a dinner with friends.

Alexander brothers' Lawyers Deny Charges, Victims' Reps Welcome Charges

Lawyers for the brothers denied the charges, which include one count of engaging in a sex trafficking conspiracy for each sibling, as per the AP report.

Responding to email questions, attorney Susan Necheles said, "Oren Alexander is innocent. The evidence will show that neither he nor his brothers ever committed a crime."

Further, Isabelle Kirshner, a lawyer for Alon Alexander, said the brother would plead not guilty. “My client will be entering a not guilty plea and dealing with these charges in the appropriate forum .. .the courtroom," she told the news agency.

Joel Denaro, a lawyer for Tal Alexander, declined to comment.

Meanwhile, the lawyers representatives for a number of women who filed lawsuits in early 2024 welcomed the charges.

“We are glad to hear that there will finally be some measure of accountability for the Alexander brothers and justice for their many victims. We applaud all the survivors who have had the strength and courage to speak up about their unimaginable experiences after years of pain and suffering," lawyer David Gottlieb wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Who Are The Alexander Brothers? Tal (38) and Oren (37), first worked as a team under real estate giant Douglas Elliman, listing properties for celebrities such as Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Liam Gallagher, and Lindsay Lohan.

In 2022, they started a new company called Official. The duo are known for brokering deals on high-end properties in New York City and Miami.

Alon (Oren's twin brother), attended law school and joined the family's private security business.

(With inputs from AP)