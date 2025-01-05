US President-elect Donald Trump announced key appointments to his White House team, ahead of his inauguration on January 20.

Stanley E. Woodward will serve as Assistant to the President and Senior Counselor, while Robert Gabriel Jr. returns as Assistant to the President for Policy. Nicholas F. Luna will take on the role of Deputy Chief of Staff for Strategic Implementation and William Beau Harrison will return as Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations.

"Stanley E. Woodward, Jr. will join President Donald J. Trump's White House and serve as Assistant to the President and Senior Counselor. Woodward will work closely with the White House Chief of Staff. Woodward is an acclaimed litigator and co-founder of Brand Woodward Law, LP, where he represented numerous high-profile clients in complex, high-stakes litigation, including multiple federal jury trials," Trump in a statement said.

Previously, Woodward worked at a multinational law firm where his experience included the representation of multiple international corporations in defense of alleged violations of the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act as well as serving as coordinating counsel to companies involved in nationwide federal litigation.

Robert Gabriel Jr will return to the White House as Assistant to the President for Policy. Gabriel has served Trump in various roles since his 2015 campaign for the world's most powerful office. He started in Trump Tower as a Policy Advisor on Mr. Trump's historic campaign. Gabriel also served in the West Wing, for the entirety of the first Trump Administration, as Special Assistant to the President.

Gabriel later advised the Save America Leadership PAC and helped transform the Mar-a-Lago political operation into a national presidential campaign apparatus. Gabriel was a Senior Advisor at the campaign headquarters in Palm Beach. Gabriel previously worked in broadcast television as an Associate Producer on Fox News' "The Ingraham Angle."

Nicholas F. Luna will join the Office of the Chief of Staff as Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff for Strategic Implementation. Trump in a statement said, "Luna is a highly respected White House veteran and a Trump-Vance campaign warrior. He previously served in the White House as Presidential Trip Director, Personal Aide to the President, Assistant to the President, and Director of Oval Office Operations. Most recently, he served with great distinction as Director of Operations for Vice President-elect JD Vance."

In his senior White House role, Luna will oversee Presidential scheduling, and ensure that external White House messaging, outreach, and operations are aligned with the administration's short- and long-term objectives. This includes, together with an unparalleled team, executing the public-facing aspects of major White House policy, legislative initiatives, and milestone events.

William Beau Harrison will return to the White House as Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations. Harrison is a trusted aide to the President and First Family and is a recipient of the Secretary of Defense Medal for Outstanding Public Service for accomplishments and duties performed across the Executive Branch.

During Trump's first term, Harrison served as the liaison between the operational elements of the Executive Office of the President and was charged with the coordination and execution of all presidential travel, including dozens of complex international visits. He has participated in and led multiple US delegations across the globe in countries such as North Korea, Iraq, and Afghanistan, and played a critical role in planning each of the historic summits with DPRK Leader Kim Jong-Un.

Donald Trump won a huge mandate in the US presidential elections winning 312 against Kamala Harris' 226. He also won the popular vote, becoming the first Republican leader since George Bush in 2004 to win popular vote.