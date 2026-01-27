Who are Kurt Arnold and Jason Itkin? Houston law firm founders linked to Maine plane crash tragedy that killed 6

Kurt Arnold and Jason Itkin, co-founders of elite Texas law-firm Arnold & Itkin LLP, are in the limelight since Kurt Arnold's wife died in a deadly plane crash. Tara Arnold, the 46-year-old attorney wife met a fatal accident when a private jet flipped over and burst into flames at a Maine airport, killing 6 on Sunday. Let's find out all about the owners of the Houston law firm allegedly linked with the mishap.

Arnold & Itkin Law is a trial law firm based in Texas' Houston, which is nationally recognized. Specializing in catastrophic injury, maritime, energy and workplace litigation, the firm is in the spotlight as it the crashed plane was allegedly registered in its name.

This incident comes 3 days after Arnold and Itkin were named to the 2026 Lawdragon 500 Leading Lawyers in America, in the Plaintiff Litigation category. Both lawyers reached great results with several multi-million dollar cases and share an impressive profile. For clients injured in major accidents, the trial lawyers with notable track records secured record-setting verdicts and settlements.

The pair met as undergraduates in college. Following years long bond through law school, the duo co-founded their firm, Arnold & Itkin LLP in 2004 with a shared mission to “fight for catastrophically injured individuals against powerful corporate defendants.”

Among the high-stakes litigation cases in which Jason Itkin was the attorney, he secured $8 billion judgment against Johnson & Johnson which was one of the notable billion-dollar jury verdict. Another one was Roundup cancer verdict the included $2.25 billion judgment. The Inner Circle of Advocates in 2013 had offered Jason an invite to join as the youngest member.

Meanwhile, Kurt Arnold's landmark judgements included $117 million single-plaintiff personal injury verdict in Louisiana and a $44 million single-amputation verdict in the United States. Kurt has been honored by The Best Lawyers in America for his exceptional work in both personal injury litigation and maritime and admiralty law.

The Best Lawyers in America recognised Kurt Arnold's contribution to personal injury litigation and maritime and admiralty law. Lawdragon listed him as one of America's Top 500 Lawyers and one of its Top 500 Consumer Plaintiff Attorneys.

While Jason Itkin was successfully able to defend the families who lost fathers and spouses when the El Faro cargo ship sank in a hurricane, Kurt Arnold is well known for his work with Itkin in the Deepwater Horizon explosion.

