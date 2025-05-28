Who are Todd and Julie Chrisleys and why is Trump set to pardon them of THESE charges?

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday stated he will pardon Todd and Julie Chrisley, stars of the reality TV show "Chrisley Knows Best" who were in 2022 convicted of federal charges of tax evasion and conspiring to deceive community banks.

The jury found them guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit tax evasion. Additionally, Julie was convicted of obstruction of justice.

The Chrisley family requested the Trump administration to release the duo and last week Trump's daughter-in-law Lara Trump aired an interview on her Fox News programme with the Chrisleys' daughter Savannah, Reuters reported.

“They’ve been given a pretty harsh treatment based on what I’m hearing,” the president mentioned a few moments later of the couple, AP reported.

Know about Todd and Julie Chrisley Todd, 56, and Julie, 52, are TV personality stars. Both are married to each other. Todd started his career as real estate investor, whereas Julie is known for her TV shows, namely A very Chrisley Christmas, Chrisley knows Thanksgiving, What's Cooking With Julie Chrisley. They have Grayson and Savannah as their children.

The show Chrisley Knows Best, which follows Todd Chrisley as a real estate tycoon and head of a wealthy family in the Atlanta area, aired for ten seasons from 2014 to 2023. Additionally, the spinoff Growing Up Chrisley ran for four seasons between 2019 and 2022.

Trump, who was once a reality TV star, has pardoned several individuals convicted of white-collar crimes. In March, he granted clemency to the three co-founders of the well-known crypto exchange BitMEX, as well as to Trevor Milton, the founder of Nikola Corp.

Trump communications aide Margo Martin posts on X Trump communications aide Margo Martin posted a video to X featuring the president on a call with the Chrisleys’ daughter, Savannah Chrisley, declaring his decision.

“Your parents are going to be free and clean, and I hope we can do it by tomorrow. I don’t know them but give them my regards and I wish them a good life," Trump stated.

Grayson Chrisley, Todd and Julie's youngest son, was heard thanking Trump “for bringing my parents back”.

In a social media post, the aide said, “Trump Knows Best!”

Todd Chrisley was initially sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie received a seven-year sentence. According to media reports, both sentences were later reduced.

Prosecutors stated that the two submitted fraudulent bank statements and other documents to secure millions in personal loans from community banks in the Atlanta area before they became TV stars, using the funds to purchase luxury cars, designer clothing, real estate, and pay for travel.