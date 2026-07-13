Who could replace Lindsey Graham as South Carolina Senator? Here's who's in contention—and who's out of the race

The death of Republican Senator Lindsey Graham has triggered an intense succession battle in South Carolina, with several prominent Republicans weighing bids for one of the state's safest GOP Senate seats.

While Governor Henry McMaster will appoint an interim senator to serve until January, the long-term replacement will be decided through a special election expected to begin later this month.

Here's a look at who is in contention—and who has ruled themselves out.

Trump backs Lindsey Graham's sister for interim role

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Who is likely to be appointed as the interim senator from South Carolina after Lindsey Graham's death? ⌵ President Donald Trump has recommended Darline Graham Nordone, Lindsey Graham's sister, to serve as the interim senator until the special election concludes. 2 What is the timeline for selecting Lindsey Graham's permanent replacement in the Senate? ⌵ Governor Henry McMaster will first appoint an interim senator, and the special election process includes candidate filing starting on July 21, primaries on August 11, and the general election on November 3. 3 Which Republican candidates are being considered for Lindsey Graham's Senate seat? ⌵ Potential candidates include Congresswoman Nancy Mace, Representative Ralph Norman, Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette, Representative Russell Fry, and former Congressman Trey Gowdy. 4 Why did Joe Wilson and Nikki Haley rule themselves out of the Senate race to replace Lindsey Graham? ⌵ Joe Wilson expressed his desire to remain in the House of Representatives to help maintain the Republican majority, while Nikki Haley has stated she has no plans to run for office at this time. 5 How is the appointment process for Lindsey Graham's Senate seat structured under South Carolina law? ⌵ Under South Carolina law, the governor appoints an interim senator to serve until January, with a special election held to select a permanent replacement, following a specific timeline for candidate filing and primaries.

President Donald Trump has recommended Darline Graham Nordone, Graham's sister, to serve as the interim senator until the special election process is completed.

In a Truth Social post, Trump urged Governor McMaster to appoint her, calling it a fitting tribute to the late senator.

"I recommended, to Governor Henry McMaster, Lindsey Graham's wonderful sister, Darline, to serve as interim Senator from the Great State of South Carolina. This would be a fabulous tribute to Lindsey, who loved her dearly!" Trump wrote.

Nordone shared a close relationship with Graham, who raised and later adopted her after their parents died when they were young.

Who is in contention? Nancy Mace

Congresswoman Nancy Mace is widely viewed as one of the leading contenders for the Republican nomination.

Although she has said she is not interested in the interim appointment, Mace has not ruled out running in the special election and has acknowledged she is considering a Senate bid. Mace is also not seeking re-election to the House.

Ralph Norman

Representative Ralph Norman has confirmed he is weighing a campaign and said he would announce his decision soon.

According to Bloomberg report, Norman has spoken with Trump about a possible endorsement.

Pamela Evette

Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette is another potential contender.

Evette, who lost this year's Republican gubernatorial primary after receiving Trump's endorsement, has reportedly been encouraged by supporters across South Carolina to enter the Senate race.

Russell Fry

Representative Russell Fry, first elected to Congress in 2022, has also emerged as a possible candidate.

Fry represents the Myrtle Beach region and has established himself as a close Trump ally.

Trey Gowdy

Former Congressman Trey Gowdy has also been mentioned as a possible entrant.

The former federal prosecutor remains one of South Carolina's best-known Republican figures despite leaving Congress several years ago.

Who is out of the race? Joe Wilson

Representative Joe Wilson has ruled himself out of contention.

Wilson said he spoke with President Trump and told him he intends to remain in the House of Representatives to help Republicans maintain their razor-thin majority.

"My goal is to remain in the House to keep his two-vote majority for the American people," Wilson said.

Nikki Haley

Former South Carolina Governor and former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley has ruled out a Senate bid.

Her spokesperson said Haley has "no plans to run for office at this time."

Scott Bessent

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has also indicated he is not interested in replacing Graham.

According to people familiar with the matter, Bessent has received inquiries about the seat but prefers to remain in the Trump administration.

How will the replacement process work? Governor Henry McMaster will first appoint an interim senator to serve until January.

The permanent replacement will be selected through a special election under South Carolina law:

July 21: Candidate filing period opens.

August 11: Special Republican and Democratic primaries.

August 25: Republican runoff, if required.

November 3: General election.

(With AP, AFP inputs)

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