‘Who did this?’ — Trump rages against contractor for White House Rose Garden limestone damage

US President Donald Trump on Sunday (August 31) claimed a subcontractor damaged newly installed stonework in the White House Rose Garden, calling the incident both “deep and nasty” and vowing the firm would “never work at the White House again.”

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he took pride in using “the most beautiful marble and stone available anywhere” during his White House renovations. “Surfaces are very important to me as a Builder. As everyone knows, I built many GREAT Buildings, and other things, over the years,” he wrote, adding that the Rose Garden was now “far more beautiful than anyone ever had in mind when it was conceived of, decades ago.”

But Trump said the stonework was marred when he spotted “a huge gash in the limestone that extended more than 25 yards long. It was deep and nasty!” He recalled, “I started yelling, ‘Who did this, and I want to find out now!’ — And I didn’t say this in a nice manner. I wondered, ‘Was it vandalism or, was it stupidity?’”

According to Trump, security cameras revealed that a subcontractor, using a broken and tilting steel cart to move heavy landscaping equipment, had dragged it against the limestone. “Lo and behold, because of the fact that we’ve installed the finest security equipment anywhere, they brought back the stupid people, with their boss watching (in sunglasses!),” he wrote.

While stressing that he has “love and respect” for skilled laborers, Trump said “something like this should never happen.” He added: “Now, I’ll replace the stone, charge the contractor, and never let that contractor work at the White House again — But, how great is the video equipment? We caught them, cold.”

Trump pushes ahead With Rose Garden overhaul, plans Ballroom Trump is pushing forward with sweeping changes to the White House grounds, with the Rose Garden at the center of his latest renovation drive.

Trump, who has often spoken of adding his personal flourishes to the Executive Mansion, said earlier this year he would pave over the Rose Garden, arguing that the grass is “always wet” and creates problems for women in high heels. The project, which began in March, was expected to be completed by August.

The Rose Garden, first established during President John F. Kennedy’s administration, has long been a stage for historic announcements, political events, and traditions such as the annual Thanksgiving turkey pardon.

This marks the second makeover of the iconic space in just a few years. In 2020, then–First Lady Melania Trump led an update that added a limestone walking path, improved drainage, and made the area more accessible for people with disabilities.

Trump, however, has gone further — paving the lawn and installing new design features in line with the opulent style of his private properties. He has also added lavish golden ornamentation to the Oval Office.

The president, now 79, recently unveiled plans for a new ballroom at the White House — a $200 million project that he has described as the most significant construction at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in more than a century. Trump has pledged to cover the costs, with potential help from private donors.

With his renovations, Trump appears determined to leave a lasting imprint on the Executive Mansion, reshaping one of its most symbolic spaces in a way that reflects his personal taste.

