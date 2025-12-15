Who discovered Rob Reiner and his wife's bodies at their home? Report reveals details

Filmmaker and actor Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were found dead inside their California home on Sunday afternoon. The couple were discovered with knife wounds, and the cause of their deaths remains uncertain. According to a report by TMZ, police are treating the incident as a double homicide.

The bodies of the Hollywood actor and his wife were first discovered by their daughter, the New York Post reported, citing sources. Romy Reiner reportedly found her parents stabbed to death on Saturday afternoon.

Advertisement

An emergency call was made to the Los Angeles Fire Department at 3:38 p.m. on December 14, prompting authorities to reach the couple’s South Chadbourne Avenue residence.

Reiner has held the couple’s troubled son responsible for the deaths, but an investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made so far, LAPD Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton told the New York Post.

“We’re going to try to speak to every family member that we can to get to the facts of this investigation,” he said.

Who is Rob Reiner? Rob Reiner married photographer Michele Singer in 1989, and the couple had three children together - sons Jake and Nick, and a daughter, Romy. He also has a daughter, Tracy Reiner, from his first marriage to actor and filmmaker Penny Marshall.

Advertisement

Nick Reiner has previously spoken openly about his long struggle with drug addiction and periods of homelessness. He has said these difficulties began during his teenage years and later inspired his semi-autobiographical film Being Charlie, released in 2015. The project was co-written by Nick and directed by his father.

Describing that period of his life, Nick told People in a 2016 interview, “I was homeless in Maine. I was homeless in New Jersey. I was homeless in Texas. I spent nights on the street. I spent weeks on the street. It was not fun.”

Jake Reiner, the eldest of the siblings, has worked behind the scenes in the entertainment industry and has been involved in several projects linked to his father, People reported.