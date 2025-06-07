Who is Abrego Garcia? Mistakenly deported by Trump administration, now on the way back to US to face charges

Kilmar Abrego Garcia, man who was mistakenly deported by the Trump administration to El Salvador, is now traveling back to the country to face charges, according to sources.

Shrey Banerjee
Published7 Jun 2025, 01:34 AM IST
Cesar Abrego Garcia and Cecilia Garcia de Abrego, the brother and the mother of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, kept fighting for the issue.
Cesar Abrego Garcia and Cecilia Garcia de Abrego, the brother and the mother of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, kept fighting for the issue. (REUTERS)

Kilmar Abrego Garcia was mistakenly deported from Maryland to El Salvador by mistake, during the ongoing clampdown on illegal immigration in the United States by the Trump administration. However, he is now traveling back to the country to face fresh charges. According to an ABC report, Garcia will be facing charges for allegedly transporting undocumented migrants within the United States.

These new charges were filed in Tennessee, long after Garcia's deportation to El Salvador, which happened on March 15. According to Reuters, Garcia's lawyers did not immediately comment on the details of the incident.

(This is a developing story. Please come back for more information.)

 

 

