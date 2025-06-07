Who is Abrego Garcia? Mistakenly deported by Trump administration, now on the way back to US to face charges

Kilmar Abrego Garcia was mistakenly deported from Maryland to El Salvador by mistake, during the ongoing clampdown on illegal immigration in the United States by the Trump administration. However, he is now traveling back to the country to face fresh charges. According to an ABC report, Garcia will be facing charges for allegedly transporting undocumented migrants within the United States.
These new charges were filed in Tennessee, long after Garcia's deportation to El Salvador, which happened on March 15. According to Reuters, Garcia's lawyers did not immediately comment on the details of the incident.
