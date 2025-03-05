US lawmaker and Democratic Representative of Texas Al Green was removed from the House on Tuesday after he continuously disrupted Donald Trump's speech.

Green was ordered ejected because he refused to stop heckling, claiming Trump has no mandate to dismantle healthcare programs, and shaking his walking stick at the president.

He loudly interrupted the speech in its first minutes.

House Speaker Mike Johnson ordered the Sergeant-at-Arms to remove Green from the chamber. As he was being led out, Republicans cheered on.

Trump continued his address without further disruption following Green's removal.

Who is Al Green? Alexander N. Green is a Democratic Representative from Texas who has long touted for Trump's impeachment, dating back to his first term in office.