Who is Alan Jackson? Lawyer who represented Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey to defend Nick Reiner in murder case

The latest update about the case came from Nick Reiner's attorney, Alan Jackson, who refused to furnish further details about why Rob Reiner's son had not been medically cleared for court appearance. While Nick did not appear in court, Jackson's appearance on his behalf became a story itself.

Written By Shiladitya Ray
Updated17 Dec 2025, 02:16 AM IST
Hollywood director Rob Reiner's son Nick Reiner arrives at the premiere of 'Spinal Tap II: The End Continues' on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025, at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood in Los Angeles.
Hollywood director Rob Reiner's son Nick Reiner arrives at the premiere of 'Spinal Tap II: The End Continues' on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025, at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood in Los Angeles.(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Nick Reiner, the son of slain Hollywood couple Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer, will not appear in court on Tuesday because he has not been medically cleared.

Earlier, reports had suggested that the 32-year-old would be presented before a Los Angeles court on Tuesday, where he would be charged with the murder of his parents, whose bodies were discovered with stab wounds at their LA residence on Sunday.

Who is Alan Jackson?

When Alan Jackson was spotted at a fifth-floor courtroom in Los Angeles, reporters who had gathered to document proceedings on Nick Reiner's appearance immediately recognized the lawyer as one of Los Angeles' most well-known criminal defence attorneys.

Jackson confirmed directly to reporters at the court that he would be representing Nick in the murder case, adding another high-profile legal tussle in his already stellar career.

A partner at Werksman Jackson & Quinn LLP, the criminal defence attorney shot to fame after he secured Karen Read's acquittal in a murder trial over her police officer boyfriend John O'Keefe's death.

Despite allegations of foul play, Jackson helped clear Read of murder charges by taking apart the credibility of witnesses statements and forensic claims against her.

Read was ultimately not found guilty of murder. Instead, she received the standard sentence of one year of probation after it was found that she had been guilty of operating a vehicle under the influence.

While the Karen Read case catapulted Jackson to fame, he had previously also represented several high-profile clients, including but not limited to convicted pedophile Harvey Weinstein, and sexual misconduct-accused Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey.

In the case of Weinstein, where Jackson and co-counsel Mark Werksman represented the disgraced Hollywood mogul in a rape trial, the two lawyers were unsuccessful, with a jury returning guilty verdicts of rape and other sexual assault charges in December 2022.

In the case of Spacey, Jackson oversaw a case that saw groping charges against the actor dismissed.

Jackson is also known for securing the conviction of famed music producer Phil Spector in the murder of actor Lana Clarkson.

