Who is Alex Vitale? Mamdani picks anti-cop professor who penned ‘The End of Policing’ for community safety committee

New York Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani has tapped several prominent faces to join his transition team and one among them is Alex Vitale, the anti-cop professor who penned ‘The End of Policing’ for the community safety committee.

Advertisement

“I'm excited to announce that I have been asked to join the Mamdani Transition Team to work on community safety issues. A New Era for NYC,” said Vitale in a post on X.

However, according to the New York Post, Vitale has long argued against broken-windows policing — claiming the NYPD has disproportionately and unjustifiably targeted minority communities in the past.

Alex S. Vitale is Professor of Sociology and Coordinator of the Policing and Social Justice Project at Brooklyn College and the CUNY Graduate Center.

Responding to one of the X users who asked if he is going to work to protect Jews going to their place of worship, Vitale replied: “Of course. My family is Jewish.”

Advertisement

“Are you pushing the end of policing like the book you wrote?,” asked another user.

One of the X users said, "The best part about you is that we already know your philosophies don’t work, so it’s like we get to see the future." Can you give us some predictions/statistics that you will achieve?"

According to his profile on the official website, he has spent the last 30 years writing about policing and consults both police departments and human rights organizations internationally.

Along with ‘The End of Policing’, he is also the author of City of Disorder: How the Quality of Life Campaign Transformed New York Politics. He is also a frequent essayist in several publications.

His profile on brooklyn.edu says that he teaches courses in criminology, sociology of law, social movements and political sociology. His research interests include community policing, the policing of demonstrations and civil disorder, urban politics and economics, and social movements.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a Bloomberg report said that former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. partner Margaret Anadu and developer Jed Walentas are among those chosen to help in his move to City Hall.

The mayor-elect has also tapped Kathy Wylde, head of the Partnership for New York City.

Anadu and Wylde will serve on the Committee on Economic Development & Workforce Development.

Whereas, Walentas will join the Committee on Housing.

“These committees bring together more than 400 esteemed leaders from across New York City — with backgrounds spanning local and state government, nonprofits, labor, academia, business, and more — united in a commitment to ensuring that the Mamdani administration is staffed with top talent and ready on day one to deliver the Mayor-elect’s affordability agenda,” according to the statement.

Advertisement

On January 1, Mamdani will take charge as the 111th mayor of New York.

Last week, Mamdani met Donald Trump at the White House and held a very productive meeting, following which, the US President said that he is going to help the New York Mayor-elect.