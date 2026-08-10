Who is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez? All about New York Democrat frontrunner in race for US presidency in 2028

Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, widely known as AOC, of New York, said Sunday (9 August) that she has not ruled out a bid for the US presidency or a Senate seat in 2028, as she campaigns for Democrats ahead of November’s midterm elections.

Ocasio-Cortez made these remarks to ABC News when asked if she had any plans to run for US president in two years and added, "I’m focused on winning the midterms. I’m running for Congress right now." She added, "I haven’t ruled out the possibility. And I’m very humbled by the tremendous amount of support out there." The Democratic congresswoman reiterated that she is currently focusing on the midterms rather than her political future.

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When asked if she would consider running to become a senator in New York in 2028, when Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer will be up for re-election, Ocasio-Cortez said, "I think that anything is possible at this juncture."

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez seen as potential US presidential candidate According to reports, Ocasio-Cortez is increasingly being viewed as a potential candidate for the US presidency in 2028. On Kalshi, she ranks among the top contenders for the Democratic nomination, while other prediction markets have also listed her as a prominent potential candidate in the broader 2028 race.

AOC’s political ambitions have been a subject of speculation for years, particularly as she has used her national profile to back progressive challengers who have defeated more moderate, establishment-backed candidates despite having significantly larger campaign funds.

She said, "I think that we are in a time of renewal for the Democratic Party. And it’s tremendously exciting for all of us, for the big tent of the Democratic Party." She added, "We have really an ascendance of a young, inspiring, exciting electorate, energizing wave of candidates that I think really inject a new energy to the Democratic Party and add to the toolbox of candidates that we have to win the midterm elections hopefully in November."

Ocasio-Cortez has emerged as a potential candidate after Bernie Sanders indicated that he is unlikely to seek the presidency again in 2028.

All you need to know about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Born in the Parkchester neighbourhood of the Bronx, Ocasio-Cortez moved with her family to Yorktown, roughly 30 minutes north, as her parents sought better public school opportunities for her and her brother. Her mother, who was born and raised in Puerto Rico, worked as a domestic worker throughout her childhood, while her father, a second-generation Bronx resident, ran a small business in the borough. The congresswoman regularly returned to the Bronx to spend time with her extended family, according to her official website.

After high school, she attended Boston University and graduated with degrees in Economics and International Relations. During this time, she also worked as an intern in the office of the late Senator Ted Kennedy, where she experienced firsthand the heartbreak families endured after being separated by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

She later began working as an Educational Director at the National Hispanic Institute, a role in which she helped Americans, DREAMers and undocumented youth with community leadership and college readiness.

After volunteering for Sanders in 2016 in the South Bronx, Ocasio-Cortez made her debut in national politics in 2018 by defeating 10-term Democratic incumbent Joe Crowley in a primary upset. In 2019, she was sworn in as the youngest woman and youngest Latina ever to serve in Congress.