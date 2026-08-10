Who is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez? All about New York Democrat frontrunner in race for US presidency in 2028

Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, widely known as AOC, of New York, said Sunday (9 August) that she has not ruled out a bid for the US presidency or a Senate seat in 2028, as she campaigns for Democrats ahead of November’s midterm elections.

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Ocasio-Cortez made these remarks to ABC News when asked if she had any plans to run for US president in two years and added, "I’m focused on winning the midterms. I’m running for Congress right now." She added, "I haven’t ruled out the possibility. And I’m very humbled by the tremendous amount of support out there." The Democratic congresswoman reiterated that she is currently focusing on the midterms rather than her political future.

Also Read | AOC leads Democrats in new 2028 presidential poll while Rubio leads Republicans

When asked if she would consider running to become a senator in New York in 2028, when Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer will be up for re-election, Ocasio-Cortez said, "I think that anything is possible at this juncture."

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez seen as potential US presidential candidate According to reports, Ocasio-Cortez is increasingly being viewed as a potential candidate for the US presidency in 2028. On Kalshi, she ranks among the top contenders for the Democratic nomination, while other prediction markets have also listed her as a prominent potential candidate in the broader 2028 race.

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AOC’s political ambitions have been a subject of speculation for years, particularly as she has used her national profile to back progressive challengers who have defeated more moderate, establishment-backed candidates despite having significantly larger campaign funds.

She said, "I think that we are in a time of renewal for the Democratic Party. And it’s tremendously exciting for all of us, for the big tent of the Democratic Party." She added, "We have really an ascendance of a young, inspiring, exciting electorate, energizing wave of candidates that I think really inject a new energy to the Democratic Party and add to the toolbox of candidates that we have to win the midterm elections hopefully in November."

Ocasio-Cortez has emerged as a potential candidate after Bernie Sanders indicated that he is unlikely to seek the presidency again in 2028.

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All you need to know about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Born in the Parkchester neighbourhood of the Bronx, Ocasio-Cortez moved with her family to Yorktown, roughly 30 minutes north, as her parents sought better public school opportunities for her and her brother. Her mother, who was born and raised in Puerto Rico, worked as a domestic worker throughout her childhood, while her father, a second-generation Bronx resident, ran a small business in the borough. The congresswoman regularly returned to the Bronx to spend time with her extended family, according to her official website.

After high school, she attended Boston University and graduated with degrees in Economics and International Relations. During this time, she also worked as an intern in the office of the late Senator Ted Kennedy, where she experienced firsthand the heartbreak families endured after being separated by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

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She later began working as an Educational Director at the National Hispanic Institute, a role in which she helped Americans, DREAMers and undocumented youth with community leadership and college readiness.

After volunteering for Sanders in 2016 in the South Bronx, Ocasio-Cortez made her debut in national politics in 2018 by defeating 10-term Democratic incumbent Joe Crowley in a primary upset. In 2019, she was sworn in as the youngest woman and youngest Latina ever to serve in Congress.

Reflecting on her political rise since 2018, Ocasio-Cortez on Sunday told ABC, “It has been the greatest privilege of my life to be able to represent the working people of my congressional district. And I think some of the ways that it’s changed me have been to be able to come in with so many aspirations for our country, and then to have the remarkable opportunity to be in the arena and try to make the country a better place, challenges and all.”

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About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.