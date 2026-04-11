Who is Amanda Ungaro, the woman now at the centre of Melania Trump–Epstein buzz?

The name Amanda Ungaro has suddenly surged across social media, following fresh controversy involving Melania Trump and discussions around Jeffrey Epstein.

The trigger: a strongly worded post from an account bearing Ungaro’s name, which appeared to directly address Melania Trump after the First Lady publicly denied any association with Epstein. The post, now widely shared, included a warning that she could “expose everything” she allegedly knows about Melania’s “hidden connections.”

While the claims remain unverified, the episode has reignited scrutiny of figures linked—directly or indirectly—to Epstein and Trump-era social networks.

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Viral post fuels speculation The controversy began after Melania Trump dismissed allegations linking her to Epstein during a recent public appearance. Shortly after, an account identified as Amanda Ungaro posted a message suggesting a long-standing association with the First Lady.

“Hello Melania, I was around you for 20 years… So shut your mouth when speaking about me. Because I will expose everything I know.”

The account, reportedly active since December 2025 and carrying a verification badge, claims to be run by an Epstein survivor and long-time acquaintance of Melania Trump. However, no independent confirmation has verified the authenticity of these assertions.

Despite that, the post has gained traction online, with users drawing connections between Ungaro’s past relationships and Trump’s extended circle.

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Who is Amanda Ungaro?

Amanda Ungaro is a Brazilian national who has spent years moving within high-profile international and political networks.

According to reports, she previously held a diplomatic role as Grenada’s Ambassador to the United Nations, where she worked on environmental and “blue economy” initiatives.

Her name is also linked to Paolo Zampolli—a businessman known for introducing Donald Trump to Melania in 1998. Ungaro and Zampolli were in a long-term relationship and share a teenage son. The couple reportedly separated in 2021 after nearly two decades together.

Also Read | Donald Trump caught off guard as Melania shuts down Epstein link claims

Through Zampolli, Ungaro became a familiar face in elite social circuits and attended high-profile events, including Trump’s 2017 inauguration.

Epstein link: What Ungaro has said

Ungaro has previously spoken about a troubling experience involving Epstein’s private jet. In an interview with Brazil’s O Globo, she recalled flying from Paris to New York at the age of 17 with her agent, Jean-Luc Brunel.

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“About 30 girls, beautiful and very young… I felt immediate discomfort and wanted to get off the plane.”

While she described the situation as unsettling, Ungaro stopped short of accusing Epstein of personally assaulting her. Still, her account has resurfaced amid the latest controversy, adding another layer to the ongoing discourse around Epstein’s netw

Legal troubles and arrest

Ungaro also made headlines last year following her arrest in Miami in connection with alleged fraud linked to a medical spa business. She pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Also Read | Donald Trump caught off guard as Melania shuts down Epstein link claims

Authorities later detained her for overstaying her visa, which had reportedly expired years earlier. US officials maintained that her detention was strictly due to immigration violations, rejecting any claims of political targeting.

During this period, Zampolli acknowledged contacting officials at Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to inquire about her situation, though he denied seeking preferential treatment.

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Personal Life

After her separation from Zampolli, Ungaro reportedly married a Brazilian doctor. The couple was living in Aventura, Florida, at the time of her arrest.

Why this story is gaining traction

The renewed attention around Ungaro underscores how unresolved questions surrounding Epstein continue to ripple through public discourse—even years after his death.

At the same time, it is important to separate verifiable facts from online speculation. The claims made by the account in Ungaro’s name have not been independently substantiated, and no official response has confirmed any of the alleged “connections.”

A critical reading suggests two parallel dynamics at play: A credibility gap: Social media amplification can elevate unverified claims into perceived narratives.

A trust deficit: Given Epstein’s history and the number of powerful individuals previously linked to him, public skepticism remains high. For audiences, the challenge lies in navigating between legitimate scrutiny and unverified allegations—especially in cases involving high-profile political figures.

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