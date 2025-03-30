Who is Amber Ruffin? US Comedian removed from White House dinner after Trump jokes

The White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA), which aims for press freedom, decided to forgo Amber Ruffin's performance at its in annual dinner on April 26 due to her alleged divisive remarks against US President Donald Trump. The organisation issued a statement that she will not host the dinner.

The WHCA president, Eugene Daniels, said, “At this consequential moment for journalism, I want to ensure the focus is not on the politics of division but entirely on awarding our colleagues for their outstanding work and providing scholarship and mentorship to the next generation of journalists.”

“As the date nears, I will share more details of the plans in place to honour journalistic excellence and a robust, independent media covering the most powerful office in the world," he added. The White House team condemned the decision to pick comedian Ruffin as the performer for the event .

The annual dinner is well-known for featuring entertainment from famous comedians like Jay Leno, Bob Hope, Ed Sullivan Jon Stewart, Stephen Colbert, Conan O’Brien and others. Colin Jost headlined the 2024 edition.

Who is Amber Ruffin? Amber Ruffin is an author and American Comedian who was born in Omaha, Nebraska. She started her career performing in local theater and improv. She shifted to Amsterdam for work purposes at the improv comedy troupe Boom Chicago. She performed at The Second City in Denver and Chicago.

Ruffin became the first Black woman to write for a network late-night talk show in the US by becoming a part of NBC's ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’ in 2014. Her 'The Amber Ruffin Show,' on Peacock, started in 2020 and ended in 2023. She was recently seen as a featured player on CNN’s Have I Got News For You, a Saturday night comedy show that combines humour with current events.

Amber Ruffin, in a March 2025 episode of "Late Night with Seth Meyers", remarked, "I care. Like, you're kind of a bunch of murderers", showcasing her objection to the Donald Trump administration's policies and actions as she humorously addressed the administration's renaming of the Gulf of Mexico to the "Gulf of America" and its subsequent ban of the Associated Press from the White House for using the original name.

While slamming her participation in the White House Correspondents' dinner, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Taylor Budowich called her a “2nd rate comedian”.

In 2019, Ruffin conversed about Trump's contentious comparison of the impeachment process to a "lynching," emphasising the insensitivity of such comments. She also quipped about going through "panic naps" due to the stress linked with with Donald Trump's presidency during an appearance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” in January, 2025.