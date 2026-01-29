Who is Amy Klobuchar, the Democrat Senator seeking to succeed Tim Walz as Minnesota Governor

Amy Klobuchar, a long-serving US senator and one of the Democratic Party’s most recognisable leaders, has entered the race for governor of Minnesota, setting up a high-profile contest in a state shaken by political, social and law-and-order challenges.

Klobuchar, 65, is running to stand up to President Donald Trump, push back against his administration’s immigration crackdown. Her entry gives Democrats a proven statewide winner as they try to retain the governor’s office after Governor Tim Walz withdrew from seeking a third term.

A familiar face in Minnesota politics Klobuchar is Minnesota’s senior US senator, a position she has held since 2007. She is a member of the Democratic–Farmer–Labor Party (DFL) and is widely known for her pragmatic, centrist style and ability to win votes across urban, suburban and rural Minnesota.

She was Minnesota’s first elected female US senator and has won every statewide race she has entered by comfortable margins. In her 2024 re-election, she outperformed Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris by a wide margin in the state.

From prosecutor to senator Before entering national politics, Klobuchar built her career as a local prosecutor.

She served as Hennepin County attorney from 1999 to 2007

Ran one of the largest prosecutor’s offices in the Midwest

Built a reputation as tough on crime, while also backing victim protection and public safety reforms

That law-and-order background is now central to her pitch as governor, as Minnesota debates crime, policing and federal immigration enforcement.

Trump critic Klobuchar gained national attention during Donald Trump’s first presidency, particularly for her sharp questioning of judicial nominees and her role in congressional investigations following the January 6, 2021 Capitol attack.

As chair of the Senate Rules Committee, she helped lead inquiries into security failures at the Capitol and pushed reforms to election laws and democratic safeguards.

She has been among the most vocal Democratic critics of Trump, especially on immigration, civil liberties and federal law-enforcement tactics — issues now central to the Minnesota governor’s race.

2020 Presidential run Klobuchar ran for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020, presenting herself as a Midwestern moderate with broad appeal.

She performed strongly in early contests in Iowa and New Hampshire

Later dropped out and endorsed Joe Biden

Was considered for a Cabinet role and briefly vetted as a possible vice-presidential pick

Though she did not win the nomination, the campaign boosted her national standing.

The Minnesota race ahead Republicans have already lined up several candidates, including MyPillow founder Mike Lindell, former state senator Scott Jensen, and senior state lawmakers. Immigration, crime, federal power and alleged fraud in state programmes are expected to dominate the campaign.

If elected, Klobuchar would leave the Senate after nearly two decades to lead the state she has represented throughout her political career.

