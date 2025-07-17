Who is Andy Byron? Astronomer CEO in soup after Coldplay’s camera catches him 'cheating' with HR chief Kristin Cabot

During Coldplay’s concert in Boston, a fun camera game called "kiss cam" showed Astronomer CEO Andy Byron cuddling his HR boss Kristin Cabot. As the big screen focused on them, Byron quickly hid behind a barrier while Cabot covered her face with her hands.

Coldplay singer Chris Martin joked: "Either they’re having an affair or they’re very shy!" The crowd laughed loudly, and videos of the awkward moment spread quickly online.

The clip became a huge internet topic because Byron is married with two children, while Cabot leads the company’s human resources team. Their shocked reactions made people suspicious about their relationship.

Who is Andy Byron? Andy Byron runs a $1.3 billion tech company called Astronomer that helps businesses manage their data. He became CEO in July 2023 and lives in New York with his wife Megan and their kids.

Kristin Cabot joined Astronomer just nine months ago as Chief People Officer, a fancy title for head of human resources. Her LinkedIn profile says she builds "trust with employees of all levels," which many people now find ironic. Before this job, she worked at other tech companies like Neo4j and Proofpoint. Though her LinkedIn picture shows a wedding ring, it’s unclear if she’s currently married.

Byron's LinkedIn profile suggests that he has worked with organisations like Lacework, Cybereason, Fuze, and more.



Social media exploded with reactions after the concert video went viral. Many users felt sorry for Byron’s wife Megan, with comments like "Sorry for the wife but glad they’re being exposed" flooding Twitter and TikTok.

Others questioned why the pair would risk being seen together at a huge concert if they were hiding something.

Cabot’s LinkedIn profile received mocking comments about her "trust-building" job description. Jokes also flew about Coldplay, like "What’s worse – your spouse cheating or liking Coldplay?"

The video has been viewed millions of times, turning a private moment into a public scandal watched around the world.

The scandal puts Astronomer in a difficult position since both Byron and Cabot are top leaders who set workplace rules. As HR chief, Cabot is responsible for handling employee relationships and ethics issues. Neither has commented publicly since the concert, and Astronomer hasn’t said if they’ll investigate the situation.

Also Read | Fire destroys Tomorrowland main stage as Boom Belgium Mayor weighs safety call