Who is Angela Paxton? Texas Senator ends 38-year marriage to Ken Paxton citing ‘adultery’ in divorce filings

State Sen. Angela Paxton stunned Texas politics Thursday by filing to divorce Attorney General Ken Paxton after 38 years of marriage, accusing him of adultery in court documents.

Who is Angela Paxton? The Republican lawmaker announced on social media she acted "on biblical grounds" due to "recent discoveries," though she didn't specify details. The couple stopped living together in June 2024 according to divorce papers, which seek exclusive rights to their McKinney home and financial support.

Angela is a former school counselor turned politician, and according to reports, she framed her decision as a “spiritual necessity.” Her husband claimed "political attacks" caused the split, pledging continued family support.



Before her 2019 Senate win, Angela was best known as Ken’s campaign sidekick, strumming a guitar and singing "I’m a pistol-packin’ mama, and my husband sues Obama" at rallies.

She leveraged a $2 million loan from Ken to narrowly win his former North Texas seat, later filing bills to expand his office’s power.

During his 2023 impeachment trial, where he faced corruption and affair allegations, Angela attended daily but couldn’t vote.

The affair allegation: Years of whispers become divorce grounds Laura Olson connection: Ken allegedly had an affair with Olson starting in 2018; she worked for donor Nate Paul, whom Ken was accused of illegally helping

Impeachment testimony: Former aides revealed Ken initially called Olson his "realtor" before admitting the affair

2023 acquittal: Texas Senate cleared Ken despite evidence that he secured Olson a job

“Recent discoveries”: Angela’s filing suggests new information beyond the known affair Political earthquake hits Ken’s Senate bid against Cornyn The divorce threatens Ken Paxton’s GOP primary challenge against U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, who called it a "private matter" while subtly referencing Ken’s "character" issues.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (backing Cornyn) blasted Ken for "repulsive and disgusting" treatment of his family.

Angela’s accusation undercuts Ken’s image as a "family values" conservative, a vulnerability Cornyn may exploit.