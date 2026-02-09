Who is Annie Guthrie? FBI searches home of Nancy Guthrie's daughter — family, net worth, profession and more

Annie Guthrie, a writer and jeweler from Tucson, is under scanner after her 84-year-old mother Nancy Guthrie went missing on 31 January. According to authorities, Nancy Guthrie was taken from her home between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Who was the last person to see Nancy Guthrie? It was Annie Guthrie's husband Tommaso Cioni who was reportedly the last person to see Nancy before her disappearance. Since the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, mother of US journalist and television host Savannah Guthrie, authorities are probing all angles including kidnapping.

Advertisement

Annie Guthrie, who lives in Tucson's affluent Catalina Foothills neighbourhood, is among one of Nancy's three children. Tommaso Cioni had dropped his mother-in-law at her home, Page 6 reported. But authorities believe that Nancy was taken from her residence against her will. The University of Arizona, Poetry Centre describes Annie Guthrie as a writer and jeweler from Tucson. “Guthrie is author of a book of jewelry design with Chronicle Books and a book of poems, The Good Dark, with Tupelo Press,” it said.

As a part of the investigation, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) visited the residence of Annie Guthrie. Pima County Sheriff's Department in a post on X stated, “At the request of the Guthrie family, PCSD will maintain a presence at Nancy Guthrie’s residence for security. Media & the public are reminded to follow all traffic & private property laws. No trespassing is allowed on the Guthrie property. Violations are subject to enforcement.”

Advertisement

Also Read | Nancy Guthrie search update: Cops probe septic tank at Tucson home

The police said that no suspects, persons of interest, or vehicles were identified yet but the investigation is ongoing.

Nancy Guthrie kidnappers demand $6 million ransom With Annie Guthrie and her husband in the spotlight, the Guthrie family received an alleged ransom note seeking $6 million for the octogenarian's return. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information related to Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.

Advertisement

Annie Guthrie net worth Annie Guthrie, an oracular writing teacher at the University of Arizona Poetry Center, she is reportedly a publicity and marketing director for Kore Press. Annie Guthrie's exact net worth is not known but an estimate can be arrived at with respect to her earnings. Kore Press, a non-profit feminist literary press, clocked in a revenue of $17,278 in 2024, as per ProPublica.

Filings indicate that Annie earned anywhere between $26,000 and $28,000 over the past few years, even though her exact compensation for her position is not known.