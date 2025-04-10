Who is Anurag Bajpayee? From MIT alumnus to mugshot in high-end US brothel case

Anurag Bajpayee, the Indian-origin CEO of a billion-dollar tech firm – Gradiant – was arrested among dozens in connection with engaging with high-end brothels in Boston city of Massachusetts in the United States. Anurag Bajpayee was arrested early this year along with Cambridge city councillor Paul Toner, some doctors, lawyers, and even public officials.

Anurag Bajpayee is accused of frequenting and paying hundreds of dollars (approximately $600 i.e., ₹51,625) per hour for sex and a “girlfriend experience” at these brothels with mostly Asian women, who were being exploited through a sex trafficking network.

Who is Anurag Bajpayee? Anurag Bajpayee is the co-founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Gradiant – a wastewater treatment company.

He completed his school education from La Martiniere College in Lucknow of Uttar Pradesh. He holds a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Missouri

Anurag Bajpayee has a master’s degree from the prestigious, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Mechanical Engineering.

After completing his master's in 2008, Anurag Bajpayee went on to pursue a Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering from MIT, focusing on industrial desalination and water treatment. He passed out in 2013.

His doctoral work was recognised as a “Top 10 World Changing Idea”, according to the Gradiant website.

Despite the charges and his name being featured in Boston brothel scandal, Gradiant has stood behind its CEO amid calls for him too step down owing to him being named in the Boston high-end brother scandal.