Who is Ariel Abergel, Trump-selected planner for America’s 250th birthday celebrations, who was ousted?

Ariel Abergel, 25, a former Fox News producer handpicked by President Donald Trump to lead the planning of America’s 250th birthday celebrations, has been removed from his position by the bipartisan Semiquincentennial Commission, according to a spokesperson cited by The Wall Street Journal.

The spokesperson said Abergel was fired after he “initiated a security breach of a commission social-media account, attempted to procure the resignations of multiple commissioners by misrepresenting himself as acting on behalf of congressional leadership, and engaged in multiple other serious and repeated breaches of authority and trust.”

He was also accused of defying directives from the commission’s executive committee and engaging in “unauthorized actions related to commission-approved programming, finances, and communications, jeopardizing the commission’s operations and reputation,” the spokesperson added (Wall Street Journal).

Abergel rejects firing explanation Abergel rejected the commission’s claims, calling them “malicious lies” meant to “distract from the truth,” according to WSJ Journal. He said the firing stemmed from a memorial Instagram post he shared about Charlie Kirk, the conservative commentator who was shot and killed on September 10.

The post read: “America is in mourning. God bless Charlie Kirk,” alongside a photo of the slain 31-year-old.