Who is Arturo Gamboa, man allegedly responsible for killing demonstrator during 'No Kings' protest rally in Utah?

Law enforcement officers have taken into custody the man allegedly responsible for shooting and killing a demonstrator, during the ‘No Kings’ protest rally in Utah on June 14.

Protestors had gathered in large numbers across the country on June 14 to protest against Donald Trump's immigration policies, but little did they know that one of the demonstrators would have to lose their life in the ongoing protest.

Who is Arturo Gamboa? Arturo Gamboa, is a 24-year-old man, who is believed to be a part of the peacekeeping team of the ‘No Kings’ protest. There is still no clue as to why he suddenly pulled out his rifle and allegedly shot a demonstrator during the ongoing rally. According to police authorities, Gamboa was responsible for creating the dangerous situation that led to bystander Arthur Folasa Ah Loo's death. Ah Loo succumbed in the hospital to the fatal shot by Gamboa, according to authorities.

Gamboa was reportedly treated at a hospital for his injuries and then sent to the Salt Lake County Metro Jail, and has been booked for a murder charge.

When the gunshots went off, it sent dozens of protestors running in different directions, some hiding behind barriers, while some fled into parking garages and nearby businesses, police said in an official statement.

“That's a gun. Come on, come on, get out," someone can be heard saying in a video posted to social media that appears to show the events, reads an AP report.

Utah rally organizers condemn violence, facts still unclear about peacekeeping team The Utah chapter of the 50501 Movement, which helped organize the protests of June 14, said in an official statement on Instagram that they condemned the violence.

