Who is Asad Malik, the married CEO accused of kissing employee during Justin Timberlake concert?

Weeks after the infamous Coldplay Kiss Cam scandal, another married CEO has been accused of making sexual advances towards his female employee during an American singer Justin Timberlake concert. In a lawsuit, Stephanie Starling, 38, has accused Asad Malik of Amerilodge of “groping and kissing” her during the music festival held in February – and then attempting to pay her off to stay quiet.

In the lawsuit, Starling alleges that Malik told her he wanted a kiss during the concert. “I bet it would be a good kiss too. Probably later tonight,” he allegedly said.

The lawsuit also states that the former employee laughed nervously, but Malik continued to pursue her. She claimed he later said he was “just looking at her lips” and thinking about the kiss.

Stephanie Starling reportedly reached out to her supervisor, pleading with them not to leave her side. Despite this, Malik allegedly entered the same booth and “slid his hand under her right thigh and touched her butt.”

Shaken and trembling with fear, she fled to the bathroom, where she tearfully called her father, begging him not to involve the police. According to the lawsuit, her general manager and supervisor overheard the call and assured her they would report Malik’s actions.

Alleged coercion at hotel At the concert, Malik allegedly attempted to sit beside Starling, becoming visibly angry when her general manager intervened. Later, at a nearby hotel, he is said to have coerced her into his vehicle under the pretence of needing to talk, before driving to a dark location and demanding a kiss.

According to the lawsuit, Starling’s refusal only heightened his agitation, leading her to insist on being returned to the hotel, threatening to walk through the snow if necessary. Back at work, she reported the incident to HR but claims the company failed to act, despite appointing a third-party investigation.

HR accused of failing to act Soon after, her company email was revoked, and she says she was pressured into handing in a resignation letter. Less than a month later, HR upheld her ‘resignation’, citing an inconclusive investigation, while offering her a settlement she described as ‘hush money’, which she rejected.

Her solicitor, Jack Shulz, compared the case to the viral Astronomer CEO Andrew Byron scandal, criticising HR’s alleged bias.

“Both Starling and others reported immediately, yet HR protected the company, leading to her termination for speaking up,” he told the Daily Mail.