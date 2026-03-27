Who is Ashley Fisler? Former New Jersey school teacher arrested for sexually assaulting student

A former middle school teacher was arrested in New Jersey for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student. The accused, Ashley A Fisler, was arrested following a complaint by the victim, now a young adult, who disclosed their relationship in 2021.

Who is Ashley A Fisler? According to NJ 1015, Ashley A Fisler is a 36-year-old former middle school teacher who taught at Orchard Valley Middle School in Sewell, New Jersey.

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Fisler also taught social studies in the Washington Township school district for nine years, from 2014 until June 2023.

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She has a Bachelors' Degree in History and Masters Degree in Education and described herself as a person with extraordinary critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

According to the Gloucester County prosecutor’s office, Fisler was not working as a teacher at any school when she was arrested.

Allegations against Fisler As per the complaint, the alleged sexual encounters took place in 2021, when the victim was a student at the Orchard Valley Middle School.

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Court documents showed that the victim had multiple sexual encounters, including in Fisler's car and in her classroom. Investigators also found text messages between Fisler and the victim confirming the victim's account.

Fisler faces eight charges, including six counts of first-degree sexual assault of a minor, one count of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and one count of second-degree official misconduct.

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If convicted, Fisler faces up to 20 years in prison for each of the sexual assault charges and 10 years for each of the second-degree charges.

What Washington Township Public Schools said Reacting to her arrest, the Washington Township Public Schools said they are cooperating with the authorities.

"The district is aware of the charges announced by the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office regarding a former middle school teacher. We take matters involving the safety and well-being of our students extremely seriously. The individual referenced is no longer employed by the district and separated from employment in April 2023. We are fully cooperating with law enforcement and will continue to do so. Because this is an active criminal matter, we are unable to comment further at this time," Eric M. Hibbs, superintendent of Washington Township Public Schools, said in a statement.

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