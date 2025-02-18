Who is Ashley St. Clair? Influencer says she’s the mother of Elon Musk’s 13th baby

Ashley St. Clair, in a surprising announcement on February 14, revealed that she secretly gave birth to Elon Musk’s 13th child five months ago. The revelation, which she shared on X (formerly Twitter), has sparked widespread attention and curiosity.

The announcement Ashley St. Clair took to social media platform X to disclose the birth, stating, "Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father." She explained that the decision to keep her pregnancy and the birth private was made to protect the privacy and safety of their child.

Who is Ashley St. Clair? According to her social media profile, Ashley St. Clair describes herself as an author and director. She is an American conservative political commentator, media personality, and influencer. She wrote the children's book Elephants Are Not Birds, which was published by BRAVE Books.

She gained recognition through her active presence on social media platforms, where she often shares her conservative views and commentary on various political and social issues.

Media presence and influence St. Clair's rise to fame began through her Twitter account, where she frequently engages in political debates and discussions. Over time, she expanded her influence to other platforms like Instagram, where she posts political content, memes, and personal updates.

In addition to her social media presence, St. Clair has also appeared on various media outlets, where she discusses political developments and shares her views on current events.

Elon Musk responds to Ashley St. Clair’s claim of their child Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has not directly addressed the claim made by Ashley St. Clair, that she gave birth to his 13th child. While Musk has yet to provide a full response to St. Clair’s announcement, he did react briefly on social media.

Musk's response In a post on X, which Musk owns, he responded to a claim that St. Clair had allegedly spent "HALF A DECADE" plotting to "ensnare" him. Musk’s reaction was succinct, posting simply, "Whoa."

The brief reply has fueled further speculation and commentary from both his supporters and critics, with many questioning the authenticity of St. Clair’s claim and Musk’s apparent nonchalant response.

If St. Clair’s claim is verified, this would mark Musk’s 13th child, adding to his already notable family.