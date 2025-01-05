Writer-director Jeff Baena, known for films like Life After Beth (2014) and The Little Hours (2017), has died at 47. Baena was found at his Los Angeles home on Friday. Baena, who was married to actor Aubrey Plaza, co-wrote I Heart Huckabees (2004) and directed five acclaimed indie films, four of which premiered at Sundance. He and Plaza, who appeared in four of his films, married in 2021.

Jeff Baena is survived by Aubrey Plaza, his parents, step-parents, brother, and step-siblings.

Aubrey Plaza, the acclaimed actor known for her deadpan wit and unique charm, shared both a personal and professional partnership with her late husband, writer-director Jeff Baena. The two collaborated on several films, with Plaza starring in four of Baena's works, including Life After Beth (2014) and The Little Hours (2017). Their relationship, which began before their marriage in 2021, was deeply intertwined with their creative projects, and Plaza's work in Baena's films helped solidify her place as a versatile talent in Hollywood. In the wake of Baena's untimely passing at 47, Plaza’s career and their shared creative journey remain central to the legacy they built together.

Aubrey Plaza - Versatile actor and comedian Aubrey Plaza is a celebrated American actress, comedian, and producer, widely known for her sharp wit, deadpan humor, and ability to excel in both comedic and dramatic roles. Her distinct style and versatility have made her one of the most admired performers in Hollywood.

Early Life and education Born on June 26, 1984, in Wilmington, Delaware, Plaza grew up in a multicultural family of Puerto Rican and Irish heritage. She attended Ursuline Academy, an all-girls Catholic school, and later pursued film studies at the prestigious Tisch School of the Arts at New York University, graduating in 2006.

Before her rise to fame, Plaza honed her comedic skills performing improv and sketch comedy at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre in New York City.

Breakthrough role on Parks and Recreation Plaza's big break came in 2009 when she was cast as April Ludgate, the sarcastic and eccentric assistant on the NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation. Her portrayal of the deadpan character became an iconic element of the series, which ran until 2015, and earned her a loyal fan base.

Film career highlights Plaza has balanced her television success with an impressive film career, showcasing her versatility in a wide range of roles:

Life After Beth (2014): Starred in Jeff Baena’s zombie comedy, marking the start of a significant creative partnership.

Ingrid Goes West (2017): Played a troubled social media addict in this dark comedy, earning her an Independent Spirit Award nomination.

Black Bear (2020): Delivered a critically acclaimed performance as a filmmaker navigating personal and professional challenges.

Emily the Criminal (2022): Plaza starred in this crime thriller about a woman drawn into credit card fraud, further solidifying her dramatic acting credentials.

Collaborations with Jeff Baena Plaza frequently collaborated with her late husband, filmmaker Jeff Baena, starring in four of his films, including The Little Hours (2017) and Spin Me Round (2022). The couple, who began dating in 2011, married in 2021. Plaza often spoke about their shared creative vision and how their partnership enriched their work.

Other ventures and accolades The White Lotus: Plaza earned an Emmy nomination for her role as Harper Spiller in the hit HBO series’ second season.

Producer: She has taken on production roles in several projects, including Ingrid Goes West and Emily the Criminal.

Saturday Night Live: Plaza hosted the iconic sketch comedy show in 2023, a long-awaited moment that highlighted her comedic roots.

Legacy and personal life Plaza is recognized for her fearless approach to unconventional and challenging roles, seamlessly blending humor with depth. Her unique persona—often described as quirky, awkward, and captivating—has set her apart in the entertainment industry.