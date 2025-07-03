Who is Ben McLemore? Ex-Trail Blazer found guilty of rape at teammate's party

A Clackamas County jury found ex-Portland Trail Blazers player Ben McLemore, 32, guilty of first-degree rape and sexual abuse on July 3 after 10 hours of deliberation. The charges stemmed from a 2021 party at teammate Robert Covington’s Lake Oswego home where McLemore assaulted a heavily intoxicated 21-year-old college student who had passed out on a couch.

Though McLemore testified the encounter was consensual, the jury convicted him on three of four counts, rejecting his claim that the woman initiated contact while he slept. The two-week trial featured testimony from both McLemore and his accuser, plus former Blazers players.

Survivor’s testimony revealed freezing during assault During emotional testimony, the woman described waking up to McLemore assaulting her while she was too drunk to move or speak. "My body felt locked," she told jurors. "I thought if I played dead, it might stop".

Photos showed her vomiting and unconscious earlier that night, supporting her account of incapacitation.

Prosecutors emphasized she never sued McLemore or sought money, pursuing charges because “you can’t do that to somebody”. Defense lawyer Lisa Maxfield argued the encounter was "two drunk people having sex," claiming Covington saw the woman initiate contact, though Covington never testified

Prison time looms as basketball career ends McLemore faces at least 8 years in prison when sentenced later this summer. His NBA career stalled after the Blazers released him in 2022, leading to overseas play in China and Spain until his arrest by U.S. Marshals at Portland Airport.

The jury’s mixed verdict, convicting on rape and unlawful penetration charges but acquitting on one sexual abuse count, suggests they believed the survivor’s account of being unable to consent while intoxicated.

