Who is Brian Walshe? Man convicted for killing, dismembering wife; prosecutors find links to chilling online searches

Brian Walshe was convicted on Monday of first-degree murder in connection with the gruesome death of his wife, whom he allegedly killed and dismembered almost three years ago, according to a report by AP.

Walshe's wife, Ana, an immigrant from Serbia, was last seen on January 1, 2023, after a New Year’s Eve dinner at the couple's residence.

In January 2023, Walshe was charged with his wife's murder shortly after her employer reported her missing. He initially told police that she had taken an Uber or Lyft on New Year's Day to fly to Washington due to a work emergency.

Digital evidence against Walshe Prosecutors relied extensively on digital evidence when presenting their case against Brian Walshe. This included online searches such as “best ways to dispose of a body,” “best tool to dismember,” and related queries.

Investigators discovered searches on a MacBook, such as “how long for someone missing to inherit,” and “how long missing to be dead,” the report quoted prosecutors.

An insurance executive also confirmed that Brian Walshe was the only beneficiary of Ana Walshe's $1 million life insurance policy.

During the trial, there was mention of an article titled “Is it possible to clean DNA off a knife,” along with searches on “cleaning blood with ammonia, bleach, and hydrogen peroxide.”

Allegations against Walshe Surveillance footage also captured a man resembling Walshe discarding what looked like heavy trash bags into a dumpster near their residence. Later, a search at a trash processing facility near his mother's home identified bags holding a hatchet, hammer, shears, hacksaw, towels, a Tyvek suit, cleaning supplies, a Prada purse, boots similar to those Ana Walshe was last seen wearing, and her COVID-19 vaccination card.

Prosecutors told the jury that the Massachusetts State Crime Laboratory tested certain items for DNA and found Ana and Brian Walshe’s DNA on the Tyvek suit, along with Ana Walshe’s DNA on the hatchet, hacksaw, and other objects.

What did Walshe say about his wife's murder? When first questioned by investigators, Walshe claimed his wife was called to Washington, D.C., on New Year’s Day due to a work emergency. However, witnesses testified there was no evidence Ana Walshe took a taxi or boarded a flight. Walshe did not contact her employer until 4 January.

Walshe later confessed that he dismembered her body and threw it in a dumpster, explaining that he did so only after panicking upon discovering his wife had died in bed.

Case of “sudden unexplained” death In his opening statement, Walshe’s lawyer, Larry Tipton, claimed this was not a murder case but rather the “sudden unexplained death” of Ana Walshe. He depicted a couple who cared for each other and were making plans for the future before Ana's death, which followed a New Year’s Eve celebration with her husband and a friend.

The couple have three young children, who are now in state custody, and lived in the affluent coastal community of Cohasset, about 24 kilometres southeast of Boston.