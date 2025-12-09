Who is Bruce Blakeman? Republican county executive in New York Governor race

Bruce Blakeman, Republican Nassau County Executive, officially launched his campaign for New York Governor on Tuesday (December 9), entering a contest featuring Representative Elise Stefanik. Stefanik, also an ally of President Donald Trump.

Here is what to know about Bruce Blakeman, a veteran Republican politician and attorney, who has decades of experience in local and county government, including serving on the Hempstead Town Council, the Nassau County Legislature, and as a commissioner for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

Early life and education Blakeman, born October 2, 1955, in Valley Stream, New York, to Assemblyman Robert M. Blakeman and Betty Blakeman, who served in the Women’s Army Corps. His brother, Brad Blakeman, worked on the staff of President George W. Bush.

Blakeman graduated from Valley Stream Central High School and earned a Bachelor of Arts in political science and government from Arizona State University. He holds a Juris Doctor from California Western School of Law and a certificate in Homeland Security management from Long Island University. Early in his career, he worked on Republican political campaigns and briefly served as a driver for former First Lady Nancy Reagan.

Political career Blakeman began his political career on the Hempstead Town Council in 1993. He was elected to the newly formed Nassau County Legislature in 1995 and served as its first presiding officer. In 1998, he was the Republican nominee for New York State Comptroller but lost to Democrat Carl McCall.

In 2001, Governor George Pataki appointed Blakeman as a commissioner of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, a post he held until 2009. He also worked in private law practice, brokering major deals including the 2007 Canon USA headquarters relocation.

Blakeman ran unsuccessfully for US Senate in 2010 and for New York’s 4th Congressional District in 2014. He returned to the Hempstead Town Council in 2015 and briefly served as Deputy Town Supervisor.

Nassau County Executive In 2021, Blakeman was elected Nassau County Executive, narrowly defeating Democratic incumbent Laura Curran in a county with a Democratic registration advantage. His tenure has been marked by a focus on public safety, fiscal responsibility, and conservative policies. Notable initiatives and actions include:

-Advocating for the repeal of New York’s 2019 bail reform law.

-Supporting Israel, including organizing aid collections and rallies.

-Creating a special deputy police force, drawing criticism from Democrats.

-Issuing controversial executive orders, including bans on transgender women using county sports facilities and lifting mask mandates.

-Overseeing county budgets maintaining property taxes while funding public safety and early childhood programs.

-Promoting redevelopment of the Nassau Coliseum site, including a proposed casino project.

-In 2025, Blakeman won re-election as Nassau County Executive, defeating Democrat Seth Koslow despite a 110,000-voter Democratic registration advantage.