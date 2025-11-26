Who is Bruna Ferreira? ICE detains White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt's ‘criminal illegal alien’ relative

The United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on Wednesday detained Bruna Caroline Ferreira, the relative of White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Bruna, ‘a criminal illegal alien from Brazil’, was detained in Massachusetts's Revere, by the federal immigration officials. She is locked up in Louisiana.

A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said that Bruna, who is the mother of Leavitt’s nephew, had overstayed her tourist visa, which expired in June 1999.

According to News 9, Michael Leavitt declined to speak on camera, citing concerns for his son's privacy.

He said that the biggest concern for him is his son's safety and well-being following Bruna's arrest.

Michael said that while the boy lives with him and his stepmother, Ferreira has maintained a relationship with her son.

Since his birth, the 11-year-old nephew of Leavitt’s has lived full-time in New Hampshire with his father, Leavitt's brother Michael.

Bruna is currently in removal proceedings and was also arrested previously for battery. She was arrested while driving to pick up her son from New Hampshire.

Bruna's lawyer, Todd Pomerleau, claimed that she came to the US legally and is in the process of getting her green card.

"Bruna has no criminal record whatsoever. I don't know where that is coming from. Show us the proof. There are no charges out there. She's not a criminal, illegal alien, we're hearing that said about anyone who's not a US citizen," Pomerleau claimed.

He also added that he is fighting to get her out of custody.

"I'm just trying to fight to get her out of jail. She should not be sitting in jail hours away from her family and from her child's life. She's a great mom, and from what I heard, I think he's been a pretty good dad," he told News 9.

Meanwhile, a Gofund page has been created to get financial help to cover the legal fees and expenses.

According to her sister, Graziela Dos Santos Rodrigues, who has created a page to generate $30,000, states that Bruna was brought to the United States by their parents in December 1998, when she was just a child, entering on a visa.

"Since then, she has done everything in her power to build a stable, honest life here.

“Anyone who knows Bruna knows the kind of person she is. She is hardworking, kind, and always the first to offer help when someone needs it,” reads the message on the page.