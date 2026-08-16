Who is Cami Clark? All about Jeffrey Epstein links to Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei’s little-known wife

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei's wife, Cami Clark, who preferred having a low public profile, has been thrust into the limelight because of her emails to late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

A Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report and emails from the Epstein files revealed that she had approached Epstein seeking funding for a “luxury porn” business venture more than a decade ago.

Who is Cami Clark? Cami Clark is an entrepreneur who has pursued several business ventures in the past, according to the WSJ, with a focus on women's health and technology. Her professional life has witnessed multiple shifts — from real estate and entrepreneurship to Silicon Valley's investor circles.

According to the WSJ, only a little information is available about Cami Clark online, alleging that there have been efforts to remove references to her from the internet.

She married Dario Amodei in 2022, whom she met in 2014 when he was working as a researcher. She previously dated former Google CEO Eric Schmidt.

WSJ reported that Cami had helped bring Schmidt into Amodei's orbit and that Schmidt became an early investor in Anthropic.

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Cami Clark's Epstein connection Cami Clark first met Epstein in 2011, according to emails from the Epstein files reviewed by the WSJ and Forbes.

Literary agent John Brockman had reportedly introduced Cami and her business partner, Michelle Capocefalo, to Epstein when they were seeking funding for their venture. Subsequently, Cami began communicating directly with the disgraced investor.

In 2012, she contacted Epstein again to ask whether he was still interested in investing in her business and to discuss another venture in women's health and technology, according to emails reported by Forbes.

The emails in the Epstein Files showed that he was willing to consider some of her business ideas, but Forbes said they could not find any record indicating whether he had ultimately invested in her ventures.

Beyond business, Cami had invited Epstein to a housewarming party, according to a WSJ report. They were also connected on LinkedIn.

The contact, according to the WSJ report, took place after Epstein had already pleaded guilty in Florida in 2008 and was required to register as a sex offender.

The records, attributed by the news outlets, do not establish that Cami participated in Epstein's criminal activities or that she was accused of wrongdoing.

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Cami Clark's ‘luxury porn’ startup Before venturing into the technology sector and meeting her husband, Dario Amodei, Cami Clark had launched Eddice — a startup to produce “more polished, upscale” adult entertainment — with Michelle Capocefalo.

According to the WSJ report, the company promoted itself as “intellectually promiscuous,” and its website featured titles including Lady Porn Day and Orgasm, Inc.

Cami had approached Epstein about backing this venture. In an email from 2011, she had sent him the script or treatment for four planned films, including American Girl in Paris, describing the material as “a little nsfw,” according to the emails reported by the Journal and reproduced by the New York Post.

A year later, she pitched Epstein again on investing. He, however, initially did not remember her. Cami reminded him about her “free luxury porn company,” to which Epstein responded that he remembered, but ultimately declined the investment, saying he “can’t do sex TV.”

The records cited by the Journal and Forbes do not indicate that Epstein ultimately funded the porn business.

The “luxury porn” venture appeared to have been a part of her broader entrepreneurial career before she became closely associated with Silicon Valley's technology and investment circles.

How did Cami Clark connect with Dario Amodei? Cami Clark met Dario Amodei years before Anthropic became an AI powerhouse.

Amodei worked at OpenAI before ultimately leaving with other researchers to co-found Anthropic in 2021. His company went on to develop Claude, a leading competitor in the generative AI market.

Formally, Cami has no position at Anthropic, but according to the WSJ, the company views her as a sounding board and strategic adviser to Amodei. She has reportedly helped him build relationships with investors and other influential figures.

Why the scrutiny over Epstein connection now? For Cami Clark, the timing of the recently surfaced Epstein files could not be more complicated. Just as her past entrepreneurial chapter is dragged back into the public eye, she finds herself on the cusp of one of the biggest moments in the tech world.

Anthropic is currently laying the groundwork for a blockbuster IPO, a move that has made its leadership—particularly Dario Amodei—the subject of intense industry fascination. This spotlight has inevitably spilled over to Amodei's inner circle, drawing attention to Clark's informal yet prominent role around the company.