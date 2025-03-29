Who is Carlos Watson? The CONVICTED media baron whose 10-year sentence Donald Trump COMMUTED

United States of America President Donald Trump has commuted the sentence of Ozy Media co-founder Carlos Watson on Friday. The announcement by a White House official came just hours before Watson was due to report to prison for a nearly 10-year sentence in a financial conspiracy case.

Watson was convicted in 2024 in a multi-million-dollar scheme that included falsely claiming the startup had deals with Google and Oprah Winfrey. Watson was supposed to surrender in prison on March 28 (US time).

According to US news agency AP, the commutation was confirmed by a senior White House official who was not authorised to speak publicly about the decision and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The move is part of President Trump's pardons for people who he believes were treated unfairly by the justice system. Trump was himself convicted last year in a case involving hush money payments, a case that the President describes as a politically motivated witch hunt against him.

Who is Carlos Watson? Carlos Watson, 55, was born and raised in Miami, Florida. He is one of four siblings born to Jamaican parents.

After graduating from Stanford Law School in 1995, Watson began work at McKinsey & Company. He also worked as the Global Head of Education Investment Banking for Goldman Sachs. Watson co-founded Achieva College Prep Service based in San Mateo, California. He sold Achieva in 2002 to competitor Kaplan, Inc.

Watson grew up to be known as a US entrepreneur, journalist, and television host. Watson held degrees from Harvard University and Stanford Law School, worked on Wall Street, had on-air gigs at CNN and MSNBC, and boasted entrepreneurial chops. He also hosted The Carlos Watson Show, a daily interview show on YouTube.

He became CEO of the media company Ozy Media, which he co-founded in 2013, raising $30 million.

What is Ozy Media? Ozy was founded on the premise of providing a fresh, sophisticated, but not stuffy take on politics, culture, and more, AP said. The startup was billed as “the new and the next” while amplifying minority and marginalised voices. It raised over $70 million from investors.

Mountain View, California-based Ozy produced TV shows, newsletters, podcasts and a music-and-ideas festival. Watson hosted several of the TV programs, including the Emmy-winning “Black Women OWN the Conversation,” which appeared on the Oprah Winfrey Network.

Ozy snagged big advertisers, clients and grants. But beneath the outward signs of success was an overextended company that struggled — and dissembled — to stay afloat after 2017, according to insiders’ testimony.

Former finance vice president Janeen Poutre told jurors that the company struggled to make payroll, ran late on rent, and took out pricey cash advances to pay bills. However, according to testimony and documents, Ozy gave prospective investors much bigger revenue than those reported to accountants.

How did Ozy Media collapse? However, the once-lauded media startup backed by Moroccan-American billionaire Marc Lasry collapsed shortly after the New York Times reported on the impersonation in September 2021. A column in the New York Times by Ben Smith raised questions about the media organisation’s claims of millions of viewers and readers while also pointing out a potential case of securities fraud.

On October 1, 2021, Watson resigned from the board of the US public broadcasting organisation National Public Radio (NPR). The same day, Ozy's board of directors announced that it was shutting the company down. In an interview a fee days later, Watson said that Ozy would remain in operation.

On February 23, 2023, Watson was arrested on fraud charges after two of the company’s top executives pleaded guilty. Prosecutors had then said that Watson deceived investors and lenders by inflating revenue numbers and suggesting deals were final when they were not. At one point, Watson's co-founder pretended to be a YouTube executive on a phone call with potential investors, according to prosecutors.

Eventually, Ozy shut down on March 1, 2023. Watson was finally convicted on July 16, 2024, in New York of repeatedly lying to investors about the financial health of Ozy Media. He was subsequently sentenced to ten years in prison only to be commuted by President Trump on March 28 2025.

What did Carlos Watson say? After Watson's sentencing, then-Brooklyn US Attorney Breon Peace had said the jury had determined that “Watson was a con man who told lie upon lie upon lie to deceive investors into buying stock in his company.” Ozy Media “collapsed under the weight of Watson’s dishonest schemes,” Peace said.

But Watson, called the case “a modern lynching" and argued that he was the victim of “selective prosecution." “I made mistakes. I am very, very sorry that people are hurt, myself included,” Watson said, but “I don’t think it’s fair.”

Other clemency orders by Trump? Apart from Watson, other clemency orders announced by the White House on Friday include that of Trevor Milton and three entrepreneurs who founded and helped run the cryptocurrency exchange BITMEX.

While Milton, the founder of electric vehicle company Nikola, was sentenced to four years for fraudulently exaggerating the potential of his technology and was pardoned, BITMEX was ordered to pay a $100 million fine for “willfully flouting US anti-money laundering laws to boost revenue.”