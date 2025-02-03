Who is Chandrika Tandon? Indian-origin musician and entrepreneur who won her first Grammy linked to Indra Nooyi

Grammy Awards 2025: Indian-American artist Chandrika Tandon has won the Grammy award for her album ‘Triveni’ in the Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album category.

Tandon's win, her first-ever Grammy, comes in her second nomination at the Recording Academy's 67th Grammy Music Awards 2025 — one of the biggest laurels in the music spheres, according to a report by PTI. She accepted the award for Triveni alongside her collaborators South African flautist Wouter Kellerman and Japanese cellist Eru Matsumoto.

Tandon's first Grammy nomination was for her album Soul Call in 2009. Triveni thus marks her second nomination and first win. So, who is Chandrika Tandon and what's her connection to Pepsi Co.'s Indra Nooyi?

Who is Chandrika Tandon? What is her link to Indra Nooyi A global business leader, Chandrika Tandon is the older sister of cola giant PepsiCo's former CEO Indra Nooyi, as per the PTI report.

“Music is love, music is light, and music is laughter and let's all be surrounded by love, light, and laughter. Thank you for the music, and thank you to everyone who makes music,” Tandon said in the award acceptance speech.

Speaking to reporters backstage after her Grammy award win, the vocalist and musician said simply: “It feels amazing.”

“We had such wonderful nominees in the category. The fact that we won this is really an extra special moment for us. There were fabulous musicians who were nominated with us,” she added.

The other nominees in the Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album category included: Rickey Kej for Break of Dawn, the late Japanese legend Ryuichi Sakamoto for Opus, Indian-American Anoushka Shankar for Chapter II: How Dark It Is Before Dawn, and Rashika Vekaria for Warriors Of Light.

About Chandrika Tandon's Album Triveni Just like its name, which means the confluence of three holy Indian rivers Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati, 'Triveni' is a collaboration of three artists Tandon, Kellerman, and Matsumoto who represent diverse cultures.

Released on August 30, 2024, each of the seven tracks on 'Triveni' tells its own story while contributing to its overarching theme of healing resonance. The songs are: "Pathway to Light", "Chant in A", "Journey Within", "Aether's Serenade", "Ancient Moon", "Open Sky", and "Seeking Shakti".

According to Tandon's official website, the album weaves ancient Vedic chants with melodic flute and resonant cello, creating a reflective soundscape that fosters mindfulness, self-discovery, and connection.

"This harmonious blend of Indian classical music, New Age ambiance, and global traditions appeals to a wide audience while staying deeply rooted in cultural authenticity."

Tandon, who has three more albums to her credit, has performed at venues such as the Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center, and the World Culture Festivals across Europe and India.

The 2025 Grammys are streaming live on Disney Hotstar in India.

(With inputs from PTI)