Who is Charlie Javice? Startup founder sentenced to 85 months behind bars for defrauding JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Startup founder, Charlie Javice, has been sentenced to 85 months of jail for defrauding JPMorgan Chase & Co. in its $175 million acquisition of her student-finance startup named “Frank.”, reported the news agency Bloomberg on Tuesday, 30 September 2025.

At a Manhattan federal court on Monday, the US District Judge Alvin Hellerstein directed the 85 months or 7 years and 1 month sentence to Charlie Javice, accounting for her testimony concerning good character, even though the prosecutors asked for a 12-year jail sentence.

“You’re a good person,” Hellerstein told Javice, reported the news agency. “You’ve done a bad thing, and I have to punish you.” In addition to prison time, the judge ordered Javice to forfeit $22.4 million and to pay $287.5 million in restitution to JPMorgan.

Who is Charlie Javice? Charlie Javice is a 33-year-old female entrepreneur and startup founder who started a company called “Frank.” which she sold after more than 9 years to the investment banking giant, JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Javice began her career as an intern at Planet Finance Argentina, where she trained for three months in micro-credit evaluation, microfinance portfolio management, and MFI investment flow analysis.

Later in 2011, she started as a Board Member at the University of Pennsylvania Hillel. In 2010, she also founded her own company called “PoverUP”, which connected students, scholars, and professionals to learn, connect and invest in sustainable solutions.

According to Charlie Javice's LinkedIn profile, she has served 15 years at the Wharton School in Greater Philadelphia, United States.

In June 2016, Charlie Javice founded the connecting students to financial aid startup named “Frank.” which was sold to JPMorgan Chase in September 2021.

Charlie Javice has a Bachelor of Science in Finance, Operations, Information & Decisions, Law from the Wharton School, and is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania.

How did Charlie Javice defraud JPMorgan Chase? According to the agency report, as JPMorgan Chase was looking to acquire Charlie Javice's startup, she lied and faked user data to mislead the investment giant. She made them believe that her site had more than 4.25 million users when, in fact, it had fewer than 300,000.

“I am deeply sorry, and I am asking with all my heart for forgiveness,” said Javice before her sentencing on Monday. “If it were within my power, I would never make the same mistakes again, not for money, not for recognition, not for anything.”

A jury in New York convicted Javice in March 2025 after hearing the charges and arguments regarding the provision of fake user data to mislead the company. The investment bank acquired the company in September 2021.

