Who is Charlie Kirk's shooter? Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old Utah local: Report

A 22-year-old resident of Utah, United States, named Tyler Robinson, is reported to be suspected as the shooter who shot Charlie Kirk, assassinating the conservative activist and businessman, according to the news portal New York Post, citing law enforcement sources aware of the development on Friday, 12 September 2025.

The news agency Reuters also confirmed, citing two people aware of the development, that Tyler Robinson is a suspect in the shooting of Charlie Kirk.

How was Charlie Kirk's shooter 'arrested'? Mint reported earlier that US President Donald Trump, on Friday, announced that a suspect in the assassination of Charlie Kirk was turned in by his father to the authorities, who relayed it through “a minister who was involved with law enforcement.”

The shooter was reportedly ‘nabbed’ on 12 September 2025.

“With a high degree of certainty, we have him,” US President Donald Trump told the news portal Fox News Channel on Friday.

This comes after Charlie Kirk was shot and killed last Wednesday during a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University, and since then, an extensive search has been ongoing for the shooter.

“I hope he’s going to be found guilty and I hope he gets the death penalty. What he did — Charlie Kirk was the finest person and he didn’t deserve this,” said Trump.

FBI releases pictures of the shooter The Federal Bureau of Investigation's (FBI) Salt Lake City branch has released images of a “person of interest” in connection with the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk.

The federal authorities are asking for public help to assist in identifying the individual in the photographs. Mint reported earlier that this is the first time ever that a US law enforcement agency has publicly released images of a suspect who is allegedly involved in Kirk's murder.

The photos show that an individual was wearing a hat, sunglasses, and a long-sleeved black shirt. If anyone can identify the individual, they can reach out to the federal agency at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

The FBI is also offering a reward of up to $100,000 for people to assist in identifying and apprehending the people who are behind Charlie Krik's murder.

How was Charlie Kirk killed? Conservative activist and businessman Charlie Kirk, who was a close ally of the current US President Donald Trump, was assassinated in a targeted attack on Wednesday, 12 September 2025, at an event at Utah Valley University.

According to earlier reports, the local authorities said that a sniper, who is believed to be of ‘college age’, fired a single shot at Charlie Kirk in broad daylight before running away from the crime scene.