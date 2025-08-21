Who is Cindy Rodriguez Singh? FBI's ‘most wanted’, accused of killing son, arrested in India

The Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested one of the 'Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitive', Cindy Rodriguez Singh, in India. FBI Director Kash Patel said on Wednesday the arrest of Cindy Rodriguez Singh, 40, was the fourth "Top 10 Most Wanted" capture in seven months.

According to Fox News, Singh was arrested in India by the FBI, in coordination with Indian authorities and INTERPOL. "She has been transported to the US and will be turned over to Texas authorities," it reported..

Who is Cindy Rodriguez Singh? Kash Patel said Singh is wanted on state charges of killing her six-year-old son. "She will face charges of Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution and Capital Murder of a person under 10 years of age," he said.

She fled the US in 2023 to evade prosecution.

In March 2023, authorities in Texas conducted a welfare check for Singh’s special needs son Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez, who had not been seen since October 2022.

Her son had numerous health and developmental issues, including a severe developmental disorder, social disorder, bone density issues, and chronic lung disease, Fox News reported, quoting officials.

Singh allegedly lied about his whereabouts, indicating that the child was in Mexico with his biological father and had been there since November 2022.

Two days later, she boarded a flight to India with her husband — the boy’s Indian-origin stepfather (reportedly identified as Arshdeep Singh) — and six other juvenile children and never returned.

The then-missing child was not present with them and never boarded the flight, according to the report.

Cindy was last seen on the flight headed to India on March 22, 2023, NDTV reported. It was just days after her son was officially reported missing.

Singh was formally charged in October 2023 in a Texas district court. "In November, authorities issued a federal arrest warrant for the charge of Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution," Kash Patel posted on X.