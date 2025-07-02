Who is Cindy Rodriguez Singh? US mom with Indian links on FBI’s ‘10 Most Wanted’ for son’s murder

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has added US citizen Cindy Rodriguez Singh, with ties to India, to its ‘Ten Most Wanted’ fugitive list. Singh, 40, is accused of killing her six-year-old son and is believed to be in India, the agency said.

The FBI has also increased the reward from $25,000 to $250,000 for information on Singh, who allegedly killed her son, Noel Alvarez, in 2023.

FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Joe Rothrock said on July 1 (local time) that Cindy Rodriguez Singh has been added to the FBI’s "Ten Most Wanted Fugitives" list.

Singh, the 537th addition to the list, is a suspect in connection with the death of her six-year-old son, Noel Alvarez.

Noel Alvarez hasn’t been seen since October 2022. Singh had in 2023 told police that Alvarez was living with his biological father in Mexico and had been there since November 2022. On March 22, 2023, when Singh, her husband, boarded an international flight bound for India. The missing child was not present, and did not board the flight, police found.

Singh was charged with capital murder in the District Court of Tarrant County, Fort Worth, Texas, on October 31, 2023. Later, on November 2, 2023, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Singh in the US District Court, Northern District of Texas, Fort Worth, Texas, for Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution.

On August 29, 2024, the FBI announced a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to her arrest and conviction. On July 1, the FBI is increasing that amount and now offering up to a $250,000 reward.

Born in Dallas, US Singh was born in Dallas, Texas, in 1985 and is believed to have ties to India and Mexico, the FBI said. Singh was last spotted in Texas on March 22, 2023, when she, her husband Arshdeep Singh and six children were boarding an international flight to India. The missing child, Noel Alvarez, was not present and did not board the flight, the FBI said.

Singh is currently believed to be in India, the FBI said in a post on X.

FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list "The disappearance and suspected death of Noel Alvarez is still fresh in the minds of everyone in Everman as well as throughout North Texas. The addition of Cindy Rodriguez Singh to the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List is an opportunity to bring this case to the eyes and ears of citizens across the country and around the world," FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge R Joseph Rothrock told a press conference on July 1, US time.

The 'FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list' was established in March 1950. Since its inception, 537 fugitives have appeared on the list and 497 have been apprehended or located — many due to tips from citizens.

Patel, a 32-year-old Gujarati origin, is wanted in Maryland for the April 2015 murder of his wife

The list of most wanted fugitives is constantly updated. Since its inception, eight fugitives wanted from the North Texas region have been placed on the list, and five have been arrested in the region, the FBI said.

Gujarat man is on the list too The FBI has also been searching for Indian fugitive Bhadreshkumar Chetanbhai Patel, who is the most wanted person in both the US and India.

Patel, a 32-year-old Gujarati origin, is wanted in Maryland for the April 2015 murder of his wife. His name was added to the FBI's list of the ten most wanted fugitives in April 2024.