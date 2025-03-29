Who is Claire Shipman? Columbia University replaces Acting President days after clash with Trump admin

Columbia University announced Claire Shipman as its new Acting President on Friday after Katrina A. Armstrong stepped down from the post. The development came a week after the university struck a deal with the Donald Trump administration to negotiate its federal funding.

"Armstrong is returning to lead the University's Irving Medical Center," Columbia University said in a statement on Friday. It did not give a reason for the change.

"Board of Trustees Co-Chair Claire Shipman has been appointed Acting President, effective immediately, and will serve until the Board completes its presidential search," it added.

Assuming the role as the new Acting President of Columbia University, Claire Shipman said, “I assume this role with a clear understanding of the serious challenges before us and a steadfast commitment to act with urgency, integrity, and work with our faculty to advance our mission, implement needed reforms, protect our students, and uphold academic freedom and open inquiry."

“Columbia’s new permanent president, when that individual is selected, will conduct an appropriate review of the University’s leadership team and structure to ensure we are best positioned for the future,” she said.

Who is Claire Shipman? The Columbian University said Claire Shipman has served as a Co-Chair of the Columbia University's Board of Trustees since 2023, and has been on the Board since 2013.

She is a journalist, author, and public speaker. She is also an expert on confidence and women’s leadership.

She holds a graduate degree in international affairs from the School of International and Public Affairs at Columbia University and a Bachelor of Arts in Russian Studies from Columbia College.

Claire Shipman has written four New York Times bestselling books - The Confidence Code, The Confidence Code for Girls, Living the Confidence Code and Womenomics.

She has a new book coming out in June focused on women and power--The Power Code. Her co-author on all five has been the BBC’s Katty Kay.

Claire Shipman received numerous awards for her reporting, including a Peabody, a DuPont, and an Emmy.

Clash with Trump admin The New York-based institution is facing intense pressure from both the government and rights advocates over how it responds to last year's Gaza protests.

Columbia was at the center of Gaza encampment protests in the summer of 2024 that spread around the United States. Protesters demanded an end to Israel's military assault on Gaza and urged their colleges to divest from companies with ties to Israel.

According to Reuters, the administration of President Donald Trump cancelled $400 million in federal funding for Columbia. He said the university did not do enough to combat antisemitism and student safety amid last year's campus protests over Israel's war in Gaza.

Last week, Columbia agreed to make changes demanded by the Trump administration to start negotiations to restore $400 million in federal funding. This sparked anger from rights advocates who called it an assault on free speech.