Who is Clavicular? American influencer accused of failing to pay rent and trashing $7 million California mansion

American social media influencer Clavicular has been accused of failing to pay rent and leaving a $7 million California mansion in disarray after allegedly hosting parties at the property where he organised a ‘Looksmaxxing Camp’, according to Daily Mail.

The allegations have brought renewed attention to the controversial online personality, who rose to prominence by promoting extreme methods of improving physical appearance.

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The influencer, whose real name is Braden Eric Peters, reportedly rented the six-bedroom mansion in Encino, Los Angeles, from property management company The Maimon Group in September. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the company has accused him of breaching the lease agreement, including allegedly failing to make monthly rental payments and exceeding the permitted number of guests.

Peters' representative has denied the allegations concerning unpaid bills, telling TMZ that he had paid all expenses for the camp upfront.

Who is Clavicular? Clavicular is the online name of Braden Eric Peters, an American influencer known for promoting the 'looksmaxxing' trend. Born in December 2005, Peters grew up in Hoboken, New Jersey, and gained popularity on social media in 2025 and 2026 through content focused on male appearance and physical attractiveness.

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Looksmaxxing refers to efforts to improve one's physical appearance, ranging from grooming, fitness and skincare to more extreme and potentially dangerous practices. Peters has been associated with controversial methods such as 'bonesmashing' — the pseudoscientific practice of repeatedly hitting facial bones in an attempt to change their shape.

He has also discussed the use of performance-enhancing substances and drugs in the context of appearance and weight management, drawing criticism over the potentially harmful nature of such advice.

Peters has said that his interest in looksmaxxing began during high school. He has linked his pursuit of physical attractiveness to his belief that appearance could help him influence people politically.

What are the allegations against Clavicular? According to the complaint reported by TMZ, The Maimon Group accused Peters of violating the terms of his rental agreement at the Encino mansion. He allegedly signed the lease in late September, agreeing to pay $53,000 per month for the property, which has six bedrooms, six bathrooms and spans 8,611 square feet.

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The company claimed that the house was used to host gatherings that exceeded the lease's limit of six guests. It also alleged that loud parties led to law enforcement being called to the property.

One incident cited in the complaint allegedly took place on October 11. According to the landlord, guests fought on the stairs and outside the house, while some were thrown into the swimming pool. The complaint also alleged that water was splashed around the property, drinks were spilled and guests vomited inside the mansion.

The company further accused partygoers of using silly string and 'fart spray' inside the house. It also alleged that Peters brought a horse onto the property without obtaining the written permission required under the lease.

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Clavicular's representative denies unpaid rent allegations A spokesperson for Peters disputed the landlord's claims about his financial obligations.

In a statement to TMZ, the representative said, "Clavicular has not been served with this lawsuit. He paid all his bills upfront for Camp Looksmax. He will respond to the fullest extent of the law once he is actually served with a suit. Any allegation that he does not meet his obligations is false."

The mansion was reportedly being used for the Looksmaxxing Camp, a programme in which Peters and fellow creator Hexumlite hosted young men for sessions focused on appearance, grooming and dating. Participants reportedly paid $5,000 to attend the camp, which also featured livestreamed content.

The allegations over the California property come amid other legal troubles involving Peters. In September, he was charged in Massachusetts with rape, drugging someone for sexual intercourse and procuring alcohol for a person under 21 in connection with an alleged incident in May 2025. He pleaded not guilty in October. Peters has denied the allegations, and the criminal case remains pending.

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About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X