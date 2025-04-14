Who is Cody Balmer, Harrisburg man arrested for starting a fire at Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro’s residence?

Cody Balmer from Harrisburg has been charged with attempted murder and arson after breaking into Governor Josh Shapiro's residence and starting a fire while the family slept. No injuries were reported, and a security review is underway following the incident.

Written By Sugam Singhal
Published14 Apr 2025, 06:33 PM IST
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (C) looks on during a press conference outside of the Governor’s Mansion after a portion of the property was damaged in an arson fire on April 13, 2025 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Shapiro and his family escaped unharmed and police have a suspect, Cody Balmer, in custody. (Getty Images via AFP)

“We don’t know the person’s specific motive yet,” Shapiro said at a news conference. “But we do know a few truths. First: This type of violence is not OK. This kind of violence is becoming far too common in our society. And I don’t give a damn if it’s coming from one particular side or the other, directed at one particular party or another or one particular person or another. It is not OK, and it has to stop. We have to be better than this.”

The damage at Shapiro's residence

The fire badly damaged the inside of the large room that is often used for entertaining crowds and art displays. Large west- and south-facing windows were completely missing their glass panes, shattered glass littered the pathways and doors stood ajar amid signs of charring. Window panes and brick around doors and windows were blackened and charred.

Inside, a charred piano, tables, walls, metal buffet serving dishes and more could be seen through broken windows and fire-blackened doors.

(With inputs from AP)

 

 

 
