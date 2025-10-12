Who is Dan Scavino? Donald Trump’s new White House Personnel chief was under scanner for Jan 6 Capitol Riot

US President Donald Trump has announced the appointment of Dan Scavino as the new head of the White House Presidential Personnel Office. Scavino, who currently serves as Deputy Chief of Staff, will oversee the selection and appointment of nearly all positions within the federal government.

"I am pleased to announce that the great Dan Scavino, in addition to remaining Deputy Chief of Staff of the Trump Administration, will head the White House Presidential Personnel Office... Dan will be responsible for the selection and appointment of almost all positions in government -- a very big and important position. Congratulations Dan, you will do a fantastic job!!!" Trump stated on social media.

Who Is Dan Scavino? Dan Scavino has been a longstanding member of Donald Trump's inner circle, serving in various capacities within the administration. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt described him as one of Trump's "most trusted and longest-serving advisors."

"There is nobody better to ensure the President's Administration is staffed with the most qualified, competent, and America First-driven workers," Leavitt said in a statement in August.

In his new role, Scavino will manage appointments across nearly all government departments, influencing staffing decisions and policy implementation.

What Is the Capitol Riot Probe Involving Scavino? Dan Scavino's name has also been associated with the investigation into the January 6 Capitol riot. The House Select Committee investigating the attack on the Capitol voted to hold Scavino in contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena related to the investigation.

However, the US Department of Justice declined to press charges against Scavino, stating that it would not pursue criminal contempt of Congress charges against the former Trump official for refusing to comply with subpoenas in the congressional investigation into the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

"Based on the individual facts and circumstances of their alleged contempt, my office will not be initiating prosecutions for criminal contempt as requested in the referral against Messrs Meadows and Scavino," the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia said in a letter.

Why Did This Position Open Up? Where Is Sergio Gor Now? Dan Scavino’s promotion follows the reassignment of Sergio Gor, who previously headed the White House Presidential Personnel Office. Gor has now been appointed as the US Ambassador-designate to India.

He arrived in New Delhi on Saturday for a six-day visit, where he met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Gor also held separate discussions with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

"Met with EAM S Jaishankar today in New Delhi. We had a positive conversation on a range of issues. I look forward to working closely with Jaishankar to deepen our strategic partnership and make our countries more secure and prosperous," the US Embassy quoted Gor.

During his meetings, Gor also discussed regional security, Indo-Pacific cooperation, and the importance of critical minerals for future industries.