Who is Derrick Perry? The shopper who averted major tragedy as 11 people stabbed at Walmart in Michigan

What began as a regular Saturday afternoon at a Walmart in Traverse City, Michigan, quickly descended into chaos as a 42-year-old man began stabbing customers at random. According to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office, the attacker entered the store around 5 pm. wielding a folding knife, ultimately injuring 11 people — six critically and five seriously.

But amid the panic, one man’s courageous actions helped prevent further bloodshed.

The bystander who stepped in Derrick Perry, a local resident shopping with his family at the Walmart store, is being credited with stopping the attacker before more lives were lost. Eyewitnesses say Perry ran toward the suspect while others fled.

“He didn’t even hesitate,” said one shopper who witnessed the incident. “Everyone was running away, but Derrick ran toward the danger.”

Takedown caught on camera Security footage reportedly shows Perry using a store shelf for cover before lunging at the attacker, tackling him to the ground, and restraining him until law enforcement arrived.

“He was just a shopper like the rest of us, but he acted like someone who had trained for this,” said another witness. “He was calm, precise, and brave.”

Sources later confirmed that Perry has a background in security training, which may explain his composed and effective intervention.

Praise from law enforcement Traverse City Police Chief Lauren Gilbert praised Perry’s selfless actions, saying, “Had he not stepped in when he did, the situation could’ve turned much worse. He likely saved lives.”

Sheriff Michael Shea added that the attacker appeared to act alone and that the victims were chosen at random.

Community recognition and national admiration City officials are reportedly preparing to honor Derrick Perry with a Community Hero Award in the coming days. On social media, he is being hailed as a real-life hero.

“He didn’t come in wearing a cape,” a local resident posted on Facebook. “But he showed the kind of courage you only see in movies.”

Victims hospitalised, motive unknown Munson Healthcare confirmed that all 11 victims are being treated at the region’s largest hospital. As of Sunday morning, four were in serious condition, and seven were in fair condition.

“Encouraging signs of recovery” have been observed, hospital spokesperson Megan Brown said.

Authorities say the attacker used a folding knife and that there is currently no known motive.

Officials respond Governor Gretchen Whitmer called the incident a “brutal act of violence,” adding, “Our thoughts are with the victims and the community reeling from this.”

The FBI has also offered assistance in the investigation.

Witness describes scene outside Steven Carter, a Walmart delivery driver, saw part of the attack unfold in the parking lot.

“I saw him cut a woman’s throat,” he said. “Later, a group of shoppers surrounded him. They kept yelling ‘Drop the knife,’ but he said, ‘I don’t care, I don’t care.’ He kept backing away before someone tackled and subdued him.”

That someone, it turns out, was Derrick Perry.

