Who is DJ Daniel, the 13-year-old cancer survivor appointed US Secret Service agent by Donald Trump?

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday made a 13-year-old boy, a brain cancer survivor, named DJ Daniel a member of the American Secret Service.

President Trump made the announcement during his address to a joint session of Congress.

"Joining us in the gallery tonight is a young man who truly loves our police," Trump said after praising America's law enforcement officers.

Trump said DJ, who was dressed in a Houston police uniform and sitting with his father in the gallery of the House of Representatives for the speech, had always dreamed of becoming a police officer.

"In 2018, DJ was diagnosed with brain cancer. The doctors gave him five months at most to live. That was more than six years ago," Trump said, to loud applause from the room.

Since then, DJ had been sworn in as an honorary law enforcement officer a number of times, the president added.

"Police departments love him. And tonight, DJ, we're going to do you the biggest honor of them all. I am asking our new Secret Service director, Sean Curran, to officially make you an agent of the United States Secret Service."

The boy's eyes grew wide with surprise and his father lifted him up. Curran handed him what appeared to be a Secret Service credential, which the boy held up for the crowd to see, and then promptly put his arms around Curran's shoulders in a hug.

In a rare moment that a Democrat expressed support for the president's remarks, Rep. Laura Gillen, D-N.Y., rose from her seat and applauded for DJ.

