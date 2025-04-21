Who is Don Pettit? NASA’s 70-year-old ‘Space Grandpa’ who just came home after 220 days in orbit

on Pettit, NASA's 70-year-old astronaut, has safely landed in Kazakhstan, marking the successful conclusion of his fourth spaceflight, a seven-month mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

Pettit is NASA's oldest active astronaut and one of the most experienced in space exploration history. With more than 590 days spent in orbit, he holds the record for the most time in space by any American male astronaut.

Known for his groundbreaking contributions to science and technology, Pettit's career spans nearly three decades, making him a prominent figure in both space research and public outreach. His latest return from space another remarkable chapter to his legacy in space exploration.

Profile: Don Pettit Donald Roy Pettit, born April 20, 1955, is a renowned American astronaut and chemical engineer who holds a distinguished place in space exploration history. Known for his groundbreaking contributions to both science and technology, Pettit has accumulated more than 590 days in space—more than any other American male astronaut. As of 2025, at the age of 70, Pettit remains NASA's oldest active astronaut and the second-oldest person to have ever reached orbit, only behind John Glenn.

Throughout his long career, Pettit has become well-known for his innovations in space, particularly his invention of the Zero G Cup, the first-ever patent for an object invented in space. He is also famous for his astrophotography, capturing unique star trails and phenomena in space. His career spans three long-duration stays aboard the International Space Station (ISS), one Space Shuttle mission, and a fascinating expedition to Antarctica to search for meteorites.

Early life and education Born and raised in Silverton, Oregon, Pettit’s passion for science was clear from a young age. As an Eagle Scout, he exhibited early leadership skills and a dedication to scientific exploration. Pettit graduated from Oregon State University in 1978 with a Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering, followed by a Ph.D. in chemical engineering from the University of Arizona in 1983. He worked as a scientist at the Los Alamos National Laboratory from 1984 to 1996 before being selected as a NASA astronaut candidate in 1996.

Journey to space: First mission and breakthroughs Pettit’s first journey to space began in 2002 as a flight engineer on Expedition 6 aboard the ISS. He was initially the backup for astronaut Donald Thomas but was called upon at the last minute to replace him due to medical concerns. Pettit conducted two extravehicular activities (EVAs) and participated in vital scientific experiments, even filming his popular “Saturday Morning Science” series, where he demonstrated fluid behavior in microgravity. Pettit's return to Earth was marked by a challenging Soyuz landing, which exposed him to extreme G-forces.

Technological innovations: The Zero-G Cup and more Pettit's inventive spirit extended beyond scientific research. During his time on the ISS, he designed the Zero G Cup—a breakthrough in space technology that eliminated the need for straws in microgravity. The cup uses the surface tension of fluids to carry liquids along a crease, making it easier to drink in zero gravity. This invention not only received widespread media attention but also earned Pettit the first-ever patent for an object created in space, as featured in National Geographic magazine in 2009.

Additionally, Pettit designed and constructed a barn door tracker during Expedition 6, which allowed for high-resolution photographs of Earth’s surface, including stunning images of city lights at night. This invention showcased Pettit’s resourcefulness and his ability to use available materials to solve complex challenges in space.

Multiple spaceflights and contributions to space research Pettit embarked on three additional space missions throughout his career. His second mission, STS-126 in 2008, was a short-duration mission aboard Space Shuttle Endeavour, where he delivered supplies and equipment to the ISS. During this mission, Pettit conducted groundbreaking experiments on the clumping of solid particles in microgravity, advancing our understanding of planetary formation.

On his third mission, Expedition 30/31 (2011-2012), Pettit played a key role in capturing the first-ever commercial spacecraft, the SpaceX Dragon, which became the first private spacecraft to rendezvous with the ISS. Pettit famously quipped, "Houston, Station, we've got us a dragon by the tail." This mission marked a historic milestone in the use of commercial spaceflight for resupply missions to the ISS.

Pettit also contributed to public outreach, including a collaboration with Rovio Entertainment to promote educational videos featuring the Angry Birds franchise, where he demonstrated basic physics principles in space.

Expedition to Antarctica: Meteorite research and science on ice In addition to his spaceflights, Pettit spent six weeks in Antarctica as part of the Antarctic Search for Meteorites (ANSMET) program. There, he collected meteorite samples, including a lunar meteorite, and engaged in scientific experiments. During this time, Pettit performed emergency electrical repairs and dental surgery, all while continuing his "Saturday Morning Science" series with unique experiments on glacial ice and micrometeorites.

Legacy and future in Space exploration Don Pettit's career is a testament to the importance of innovation, resilience, and curiosity. As one of the most experienced astronauts in history, his contributions to space science, technology, and education continue to influence the future of space exploration.

NASA Astronaut and two Roscosmos cosmonauts return from ISS after seven-month mission A Soyuz capsule carrying three astronauts – two from Russia and one from the United States – safely landed in Kazakhstan on Sunday, concluding their seven-month mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS). The trio, consisting of Roscosmos cosmonauts Alexey Ovchinin and Ivan Vagner, along with NASA astronaut Don Pettit, touched down near Zhezkazgan at 6:20 a.m. local time.

The Russian space agency Roscosmos confirmed that the parachute-assisted landing was smooth and trouble-free, marking a successful return for the crew after spending 220 days in space.

Seven months in Orbit The astronauts completed an impressive 220 days in space, during which they orbited the Earth a total of 3,520 times. Pettit, who celebrated his 70th birthday on the same day of landing, had the distinction of becoming NASA’s oldest active astronaut while aboard the spacecraft. This marked his fourth spaceflight, bringing his total time spent in orbit to more than 18 months over the course of his 29-year career with NASA.

Comparisons to past NASA missions This mission is notable for being just short of the nine months spent on the ISS by NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, who were delayed in their return due to technical issues with the spacecraft they were testing. Those issues forced them to remain in orbit longer than originally planned.

