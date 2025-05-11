Who is Douglas Altshuler? Elon Musk’s SpaceX ex-employee with Crohn’s disease sues after being fired over bathroom use

Elon Musk’s SpaceX is facing a lawsuit from a former employee who claims he was discriminated against, denied accommodations for his chronic bowel disease, and ultimately fired for needing frequent bathroom breaks during his shifts.

Employee claims discrimination over bathroom use Douglas Altshuler, 58, filed the suit alleging wrongful termination and violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), according to The Independent. Altshuler says he suffers from Crohn’s disease, a chronic inflammatory bowel condition that required him to use the restroom every 35 to 45 minutes during his eight-hour shifts.

Despite providing a doctor’s note explaining his condition, Altshuler claims SpaceX supervisors began monitoring and timing his restroom breaks, reprimanding him if he exceeded a 10-minute limit. “I sometimes had to use the restroom up to 14 times a day,” Altshuler stated in the complaint, as reported by The Independent.

Termination for “deficient performance” Altshuler alleges that when he formally requested workplace accommodations for his condition, management dismissed the request as “unsubstantiated.” He further claims that he was threatened with termination if he used the restroom too often. According to the complaint, SpaceX eventually fired him, citing “deficient performance.”

The lawsuit accuses SpaceX of retaliation for his medical needs and of failing to uphold federal protections for workers with disabilities.

Allegations of safety and labor violations Beyond the restroom-related issues, the complaint also accuses SpaceX of broader labor violations. Altshuler alleges he was denied proper meal breaks and was underpaid during his tenure. The lawsuit also highlights hazardous workplace conditions, including an instance in which he says he witnessed industrial parts being dried in a kitchen where employees prepared meals.